Each year, the Lilburn Women’s Club tries to introduce something different to a festival that’s been otherwise steadfast for 46 years.
This year, organizers at Lilburn Daze don’t want attendees to just watch the entertainment, they want guests to be the entertainment. On Saturday, Lilburn City Park will host a Doggy Dazzle Paw-Rade. Event organizers are looking for locals to bring their costumed dogs to the park to raise money for Top Dogg K9 Foundation, which provides support dogs for veterans with depression. Attendees can register their dogs to participate online at lilburndaze.org/doggy-dazzle-paw-rade.
Prizes will go to the top three vote-getters in the costume contest.
“We’ve always had stage entertainment, but this year we’re trying something new,” festival chair Nadine Lily said. “The public is going to be voting for which finalist they prefer by putting a cup of dog food in a jar.”
The food used to vote will be donated and all participants will receive goodie bags.
The interactive entertainment will continue with fitness classes like yoga, Zumba and Tai Chi.
“Everything in the interactive entertainment area, we’re hoping people don’t just stand there watching it, we hope they take part in it.”
Lilburn Daze will continue some longtime traditions. Estelle Roberts first offered her homemade fudge at a booth during the third-ever Lilburn Daze in 1976 when the festival took place in a Kmart parking lot. She’s now known as Fudge Lady and hasn’t missed a festival in 43 years.
Lilburn Daze will feature the debut of the band Oats, a new group with a local connection. Todd Olsen, a Lilburn native, and his brother Brad were part of a ’90s Christian pop-rock band called The Waiting, which played one of its first gigs at Lilburn Daze. Todd Olsen has returned to the festival that launched his music career for a “second act” at the 46th rendition of the festival.
The live entertainment stage will feature local music and dancing groups throughout the festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.