Woodland Spirits, which runs through Nov. 6, returns to Fernbank, putting guests face-to-face and nose-to-snout with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails outside in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
Photos: Fernbank
Photo: Fernbank
Photo: Fernbank
We’re still a ways away from Halloween, but Fernbank is already in a spooky mood with the opening of its Woodland Spirits exhibit.
The outdoor exhibit, which opens Sept. 17, returns to Fernbank, putting guests face-to-face and nose-to-snout with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails outside in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
Woodland Spirits, which is on view through Nov. 6, returns for the fifth year, with Fernbank officials touting the exhibit as “embracing the supernatural side of dark forests and mythical woodlands often found in books and movies.”
As guests wander throughout Fernbank’s outdoor areas, they will cross paths with human and animal spirits that appear in the shadows, up in the trees and waiting in plain sight. These ghostly sculptures were imagined by Fernbank and created by artist Laura Lewis.
For those who like something a little tamer and want to immerse themselves in the seasonal feel of pumpkins and scarecrows, the outdoor children’s exhibit “Nature Stories” will transform into “Harvest Stories” for Fernbank’s youngest guests.
Fernbank will also include a special photography exhibit in Fernbank Forest to showcase the wonder of nocturnal flora and fauna in “Nocturnal Activity: Life After Dark.” The large-scale photos explore nocturnal animals and night-blooming plants, including bats, owls, scorpions, raccoons, bigfruit evening primrose, night-flowering jasmine, moonflower and more.
Fernbank officials said Woodland Spirits also provides the backdrop for several other seasonal Halloween experiences, including:
♦ Forest night walks, where guests can take a guided night-time tour of Fernbank Forest with a Fernbank educator. Night walks are available for separate purchase on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.
♦ Upcoming family-friendly Discover Days include “Creepy Crawlies” on Oct. 22 and Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 29.
♦ For those 21-and-over, “Fernbank After Dark: Science and Spirits” offers after-hours access to the Museum, WildWoods and Woodland Spirits with special activities, live music and adult beverages on Oct. 18.
♦ Additionally, the adults-only Halloween party, “Fright Night,” for ages 21 and up, features a night of costumes, music, libations, evening access to “Woodland Spirits,” and more on Oct. 30.
