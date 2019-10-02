Cathy Henry and Diane Hoffman reminisced about mutual friends between their sons, Dustin Henry and Justin Lascek, in the lobby of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
Cathy, who no longer lives in Gwinnett County, drove to the sheriff’s office from Statham to show her support for U.S. military. The sheriff’s office hosted a Red Cross blood drive in Lascek’s honor, and Cathy said she wouldn’t miss it.
“I wanted to ask her, ‘How are you?’” Cathy said. “The families hurt too.”
Cathy was explaining to Diane the inspiration Dustin drew from Lascek's story. Lascek — a staff sergeant in the Marine Corps, Snellville native and South Gwinnett High School graduate — was wounded by an IED in Afghanistan in March. The injury cost him both of his legs and left him hospitalized for six months.
As soon as he was able, Lascek was working out and adapting to his new prosthetics. He’s been touring the West Coast with musician Sturgill Simpson spreading awareness for the Special Forces Foundation. Simpson’s tour is raising money for the foundation, which supports Gold Star Families, the relatives of special forces soldiers killed in action.
Cathy said Dustin, a first lieutenant in the National Guard and Providence Christian Academy alum, suffered catastrophic brain injuries from an explosion during a deployment. On Dustin’s worst days, thinking about Lascek, his resilience and how he bounced back so quickly lifts his spirits.
Amy Salts, from Buford, came to show support for several of her veteran relatives. Her father, two of her uncles and some family friends are veterans. Though she lives closer to the sheriff’s office than Cathy, she said nothing would have stopped her.
“The fact that it’s for a vet … I’d have gone two times as far to get here,” Salts said.
After she donated, she met Hoffman and shook her hand.
Hoffman said her biggest takeaway from attending the blood drive is the impact her son’s sacrifices had on old friends and neighbors. Lascek’s former football coach, T. McFerrin, came to the sheriff’s office to catch up with Diane. Some of Lascek’s high school friends heard about the blood drive through a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.
“He’s touching people he doesn't even realize,” Hoffman said.
The sheriff’s office heard about Lascek’s story through Hoffman, who reached out via Facebook on Veterans Day. Deputy Shannon Volkodav said the sheriff’s office seeks opportunities to support and show its collective appreciation for military service.
“Many of our staff members have prior military service,” Volkodav said. “We actively recruit at military bases to provide career opportunities for members of the military.”
Through the recovery process, Hoffman said her son was able to fight depression and physical pain and sometimes visit other wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital.
“His positivity got him through,” Hoffman said.
Lasek discussed some of his struggles separating from pain killers and anesthetics on the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast hosted by standup comedian Joe Rogan, in the middle of his tour with Simpson’s band. Rogan and Simpson begin to choke up and lose words while Lascek extrapolated the details of his story. He remarked on how the experience has changed him. Rather than become a more bitter person, Lascek said he’s tried to be a source of optimism.
“Makes you appreciate life,” Lascek said. “I’ve gone through a huge development … after this blast of being grateful and doing introspection and communicating and having empathy for other people and being a compassionate human.”
On Wednesday, Gwinnett County locals repaid that compassion with some of their own. Deputy Robert Chapman was in the Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995 and was providing a double red blood cell donation.
“It’s for a good cause, either way you look at it,” Champman said.