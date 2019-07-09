Hong Kong leader says extradition bill ‘is dead;’ no formal withdrawal
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that a controversial extradition bill which spurred weeks of protest “is dead” — but stopped short of a formal withdrawal.
Lam admitted the legislative process had been a “complete failure” and said there was “no such plan” to restart debates over the bill, which critics fear could be used to target dissidents in Hong Kong for prosecution in China.
The bill was suspended June 18.
“On the 18th of June, I expressed my sincere apology,” she said. “The cause of these grievances are caused by the government. There are still lingering doubts about whether the government will restart the bill. There is no such plan. The bill is dead.”
While her language Tuesday was stronger, Lam’s position on the bill has not shifted since last month. After the bill was suspended, it was always going to die when the current parliament expires in summer 2020, along with all other outstanding legislation.
Student arrested in North Korea tweets he’s ‘obviously’ not a spy
The Australian student who was arrested in North Korea has tweeted for the first time since being deported from the country to say that he is “obviously” not a spy.
Alek Sigley, 29, who according to North Korean state media was deported for spreading anti-government sentiment, posted a brief statement in a series of tweets on Tuesday. He was freed from detention on July 4 after being held for over a week.
“The allegation that I am a spy is (pretty obviously) false,” Sigley tweeted. “The only material I gave to NK News (a website he wrote for) was what was published publicly on the blog, and the same goes for other media outlets.”
Sigley had been studying at Kim Il Sung University and living in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.
Amal Clooney will represent Philippines journalist Maria Ressa
International human rights lawyers Amal Clooney and Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC will lead a legal team representing Maria Ressa, the award-winning Philippines journalist who has been repeatedly arrested this year on charges that critics say are designed to silence her.
“It is clear that the government is manipulating the law to muzzle and intimidate one of its most credible media critics,” said the Committee to Protect Journalists after her arrest in March.
“Maria Ressa is a courageous journalist who is being persecuted for reporting the news and standing up to human rights abuses. We will pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate her rights and defend press freedom and the rule of law in the Philippines,” Clooney said in a press statement released by London-based law firm Doughty Street Chambers announcing the relationship.
— From wire reports