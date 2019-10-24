Controversial exhumation of Franco’s body occurs in Spain
The remains of Spain’s former dictatorGeneral Francisco Franco
have beenexhumed
in a controversial move that has divided opinion in Spain for decades.
The Spanish government announced that it was to move Franco’s remains from the grand mausoleum where he was buried in 1975 to the nearby Mingorrubio state cemetery in El Pardo, 12 miles north of Madrid, where his wife is buried.
Despite the government’s refusal to authorize two demonstrations, about 200 Franco supporters protested at a police blockade near the Mingorrubio cemetery before the exhumation.
The overall cost of the exhumation came to $69,955 and followed a year-long legal battle between the caretaker Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and relatives of Franco.Franco’s family and his far-right supporters have opposed the plan and the family unsuccessfully appealed the decision in the courts.
Police identify 39 found dead in truck as Chinese nationalsAll 39 people who were found dead in a truck in a U.K. industrial park on Wednesday were Chinese nationals, British police said Thursday, as officers in England, Northern Ireland and Belgium scrambled to establish the chain of events that led to the tragic incident.
The cause of death of the eight women and 31 men has yet to be established, Essex Police said in a statement. The victims were discovered in a container at the back of the truck, at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, a town 20 miles east of London.
Police believe the container came from Belgium into England early Wednesday morning, while the journey of the truck that transported it is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.
Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor, Eric van der Sypt, told CNN that a people-trafficking investigation has been opened.
Ancient church dedicated to mystery martyr uncovered near Jerusalem
An ancient church dedicated to a mysterious “glorious martyr” was uncovered near Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday, revealing a major pilgrimage site as early Christianity spread across the region and beyond.
The 1,500-year-old church, expanded into the classic layout of a basilica, was decorated with opulent mosaics depicting fruit, birds and trees, while the walls were adorned with colorful frescoes.
The church was a pilgrimage site in the early centuries of Christianity, as the young religion’s population surged in the Byzantine Empire.
The dig revealed a collection of objects, the Israel Antiquities Authorities said, including what is believed to be the largest complete collection of Byzantine windows and lamps ever found at a single site in Israel.
