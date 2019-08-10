After surviving the Christchurch attacks, pilgrims finding peace as Hajj in Mecca
When 31-year-old Maryam Gul laid eyes on the Kaaba this week, it was a moment of complete peace. The cube-shaped structure, and most sacred shrine of Islam, felt a world away from the Linwood mosque at Christchurch, New Zealand where her mother, father and brother were fatally gunned down earlier this year.
“I thought I am looking at a symbol, a symbol of peace. A symbol of God. He’s here,” Gul told CNN.
Gul is one of 200 people who arrived in Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Christchurch this week to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which began on Friday. They are survivors of the March 2019 terror attacks at two Christchurch mosques as well as the relatives of those who were slain in the shootings.
Fifty-one people were killed in the attack by a white nationalist gunman during Friday prayers.
At least 61 people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Tanzania
At least 61 people have been killed and 70 injured when a fuel tanker exploded on a busy road in Tanzania, government spokesperson Hassan Abbas said.
The vehicle overturned on the road in Morogoro, 109 miles west of Dar es Salaam, according to Kebwe Stephene, the regional commissioner of Morogoro.
An eyewitness said the truck was going at speed and was trying to avoid a motorcyclist on the main road near a Msamvu bus station. The driver appeared to lose control and the truck overturned.
The bus station serves as a major hub for passengers traveling to other parts of Tanzania and is a popular spot for boda-bodas, motorbike taxis common in the region.
Twin tornadoes whip through northern Europe, hospitalizing at least 14 peopleAt least 14 people were hospitalized after a tornado tore through southwestern Luxembourg Friday, damaging over 160 houses before progressing into eastern France.
Another tornado also struck the city center of Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, the same day, gathering debris and whipping across a river.
In Luxembourg, wind speeds reached 80 miles per hour, Agence France-Presse reported. Two people sustained more serious injuries, the government said, and remained in hospital on Friday night.
Significant destruction occurred in the Kaerjeng and Petange communes. In Kaerjeng, around 100 houses were damaged, with up to 30 losing part of or the entirety of their roof. A further 60 houses were damaged in Petange.
The strong winds also downed multiple pylons, damaging a high-voltage power line. A branch of the supermarket chain Cactus in the town of Bascharage was cordoned off by police, and remained closed Saturday.
— From wire reports