A winter wonderland is taking shape at World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta. Through Jan. 7, visitors to the Atlanta attraction can experience thousands of twinkling lights, larger-than-life decorations and festive photo ops throughout the facility.
Many of the new décor elements pay homage to Coca-Cola Santa, the familiar jovial depiction that was created by artist Haddon Sundblom 90 years ago.
“Ninety years ago, Coca-Cola defined the modern-day image of Santa Claus by commissioning an advertising illustration of a jolly, rosy-cheeked old man,” said Joanna Hobday, Group Director, Retail Operations and Administration. “At World of Coca-Cola, we’re celebrating the brand’s inseparable connection to holidays past, while inviting guests to create new memories and traditions for years to come.”
Here are some of the ways you can enjoy the attraction:
• Snap and share Sundblom selfies.
To celebrate 90 years of Sunblom Santa – the iconic Coca-Cola Santa Claus created by illustrator Haddon Sunblom in 1931 – guests can insert themselves into festive holiday scenes, including taking an Instagram-worthy seat on Santa’s lap. To continue the historic holiday journey, visitors can read up on Sundblom history outside of the 3D theater and take in the Sundblom exhibit in the Pop Culture Gallery.
• Sip seasonal beverages.
The Taste It! beverage experience features curated seasonal samplings that allow guests to safely taste a variety of flavors. This year, the exhibit is offering Apple Cider Sprite, Gingerbread Coke and Holiday Sprite Mix as well as custom Freestyle Mixes including Coca-Cola Vanilla Swirl, Coke Zero Vanilla Swirl, Sprite Vanilla Frost in addition to Coca-Cola products from around the world. QR codes are placed throughout the exhibit to share fun facts and details about the origin of each beverage.
• Enjoy the holiday cheer.
In the Hub, guests are greeted by holiday décor galore before embarking on a trip around the globe through World of Coke’s “Christmas Around the World” exhibit. Interactive stickers on plexiglass barricades throughout the attraction allow guests to “Elf Yourself” or “Santa Yourself” as well as pose with snow globes, wrapped gifts, Santa hats, reindeer antlers, snowman accessories and more to make for a joyful photo setting. On weekends, holiday-themed performances from Super Fans round out the spirit of the season.
• Discover Bottle Cap Café.
After a day of fun and festivity, guests can head across the lawn outside World of Coca-Cola to the recently opened Bottle Cap Café to satisfy sweet or savory cravings. In addition to healthy snacks, salads, sandwiches and other afternoon treats, the café will feature a limited time only, secret “Holly Jolly” menu item for those that are in the know.
