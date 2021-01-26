Steve Harvey has his eye on daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey has given his approval of his daughter Lori’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan — for now. Harvey recently talked about it on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” on iHeartRadio. “I like this one,” he said of Jordan. “I still got my eye on him.” The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month. The elder Harvey joked about Jordan being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive last year. “You ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me,” Harvey said “Let’s be clear about that.”
‘Godzilla vs Kong’ trailer gives first glimpse of epic monster showdown
Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering — “Godzilla vs Kong.” Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla. “Legends will collide,” teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see “the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.” The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape. The latest offering from Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse franchise hits theaters on March 26, but it will also be available free to stream for a month to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. The studio has not yet issued a release date for elsewhere around the world.
Keira Knightley won’t act in sex scenes directed by men
According to Keira Knightley, she doesn’t “have an absolute ban” on shooting nude scenes, but she’s not comfortable doing so with male directors. During an appearance on the Chanel Connects podcast, the actress said “It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze” for why she doesn’t want to shoot such scenes under the direction of a man. Knightley talked to “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang and writer-producer Diane Solway about Knightley’s decision to add a no nudity clause to her contract since she became a mother. “If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker,” she said.
China flies warplanes close to Taiwan in early test of Biden
China dispatched two large formations of warplanes close to the self-governing island of Taiwan over the weekend, presenting a significant foreign policy challenge to new United States President Joe Biden just days into his administration. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 13 Chinese planes entered the southwestern portion of the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday followed by 15 on Sunday, prompting Taipei to take defensive measures, including scrambling fighter jets to monitor the Chinese flights. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, Chinese military planes made more than 380 flights into the island’s air defense identification zone last year. The US Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as “a designated area of airspace over land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location, and air traffic control of aircraft in the interest of the country’s national security.” While the frequency of such drills has increased in recent years, the timing and the composition of the latest formations — mostly fighter jets and bombers — appeared intended to send a message to the new administration in Washington. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that Beijing will never allow the island to become independent and has refused to rule out the use of force if necessary.
A year from lockdown, Wuhan returns to normal life
On the surface, Wuhan bustles like a city that has never known a paralyzing 76-day lockdown. At dawn, market vendors busily unload fresh fruits and vegetables. Office workers fill popular eateries during their lunch break. As dusk falls, elderly couples descend on the city’s parks, practicing dance moves by the Yangtze River. Red lanterns have been erected around the city in anticipation of the Lunar New Year celebrations. A year has passed since the central Chinese city of 11 million people was placed under the world’s first coronavirus lockdown on January 23. At least 3,869 Wuhan residents eventually died from the virus, which has since claimed more than two million lives around the globe. The world was stunned when flights, trains and buses leaving Wuhan were canceled, highways were blocked and people were ordered to stay in their homes, relying on officials and volunteers for daily necessities. Initially, it was difficult for patients, families and even some healthcare workers to reach hospitals. Today, residents speak proudly of the resilience and strength of their city, and the efforts they made to ward off Covid-19.
Baby tyrannosaurs were about the same size as a dog
Tyrannosaurs were fearsome predators in the dinosaur kingdom, but new research shows their hatchlings were about as big as a medium-sized dog. Researchers studying the first-known fossils of tyrannosaur embryos suggest the dinosaurs were approximately three feet long when they hatched, according to a study from the University of Edinburgh, published Monday. A team of paleontologists studied the fossilized remains of a tyrannosaurus embryo, namely a jaw bone and claw that were found in Canada and the US, respectively. After producing 3D scans of the remains, researchers were able to predict that the dinosaurs would have hatched from eggs about 17 inches long. Remains of tyrannosaurus eggs have never been found, but this finding could help paleontologists spot them in the future. “Dinosaur babies are very rare,” lead study author Greg Funston, a paleontologist at the University Edinburgh, told CNN, explaining that larger specimens are better represented in the fossil record because their bones were more durable. “Most dinosaurs didn’t nest in an area where their eggs could be easily buried,” Funston added, making the preservation of this kind of find even rarer. “It’s quite a big deal,” he said. The claw is from an Albertosaurus and the jaw bone from a Daspletosaurus, both of which would have grown to around 35 feet in length. They were slightly smaller than their more famous cousin, Tyrannosaurus rex, which grew up to 40 feet in length, Funston said. Researchers found the jaw bone, which is just over an inch long, had features distinctive to the tyrannosaur group, including a pronounced chin. While tyrannosaurs are known to have undergone many changes over their lifetime, this shows the embryos already had certain physical traits before they hatched, Funston said. The discovery could help settle debates over whether other specimens in the fossil record come from new species or younger specimens of known species, he added. Tyrannosaurs lived more than 70 million years ago. Little is known about their early development as most specimens that have been studied are from older animals, Funston said, but researchers now know they were born with a full set of teeth and could hunt for themselves, albeit on smaller prey than adults. “These were animals that were hatching and were probably fairly active relatively soon after they hatched,” Funston said.
Former President Donald Trump is still working to assemble a full legal team for his Senate impeachment trial, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday, even as he has begun to craft a defense strategy with Butch Bowers, the South Carolina lawyer who has agreed to represent him in the historic proceedings.
Bowers — a respected lawyer from Columbia, South Carolina, who once worked in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush — has been in conversation with Trump in recent days, according to two people familiar with the matter. Bowers was connected to Trump by Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is also helping to add new lawyers to the team.
Biden staffing up swiftly at Homeland Security to reverse Trump’s immigration policies
The Department of Homeland Security, largely hollowed out over the last four years, is moving with urgency to staff agencies with people who had front row seats to the hardline immigration limits rolled out under former President Donald Trump, in order to rescind them.
The department — the third largest in the US government — was closely tied to Trump’s immigration actions and will continue to play a critical role in the coming months and years as those policies are reversed. Over recent days, the department has started to hire staff with extensive backgrounds in immigrant rights, immigration law and refugee resettlement.
Fauci says he worried Trump’s disinfectant comment would make people do dangerous and foolish things
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday evening he was extremely worried by former President Donald Trump’s dangerous April suggestion that ingesting disinfectant could possibly be used to treat Covid-19.
“I just said, ‘Oh my goodness gracious.’ I could just see what’s going to happen,” Fauci told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “Out Front” of Trump’s suggestion.
“You’re going to have people who hear that from the President and they’re going to start doing dangerous and foolish things, which is the reason why, immediately, those of us who were not there said, ‘This is something you should not do.’ Be very explicit. The (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) came out, I think, the next day and put in one of their publications, ‘Do not do this.’”
At an April White House news conference, Trump had mused about whether disinfectants could be used to treat the virus in humans — asking whether there is “a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”
He later falsely claimed he was being sarcastic and that he was prompting officials to look into the effect of disinfectant on hands — not through ingestion or injection. But the comments prompted cleaning product companies and state health officials to issue warnings about the dangers of their ingestion.
A judge has approved a $17 million settlement for sexual misconduct victims of Harvey Weinstein
A US bankruptcy judge has approved a Weinstein Company liquidation plan that allocates over $17 million for Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault victims, an attorney for the Weinstein Company confirmed to CNN Monday.
“It is true that Judge (Mary) Walrath approved the settlement plan at a hearing today,” Attorney Paul Zumbro said, adding that they are “pleased with Judge Walrath’s ruling, and particularly so given there is now a mechanism that allows victims to receive compensation without having to endure the hardships and uncertainties of litigation.”
CNN has reached out to Elizabeth A. Fegan, an attorney for the class action plaintiffs, for comment.
The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC and 54 affiliate companies previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018 and were later sold to Lantern Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, for $310 million. The company also said at the time that it would release victims of, and witnesses to, Weinstein’s alleged misconduct from any nondisclosure agreements.
The company’s $35.2 million liquidation plan allocates $17,064,525.30 for the establishment of a “Sexual Misconduct Claims Fund” and a liquidation trust for the payment of sexual misconduct claims, according to court documents.
