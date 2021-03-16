world & nation
After serving as a home away from home for astronauts over the last 20 years, the International Space Station has become the host for unique bacterial inhabitants. And these microbes could prove useful. Four strains of bacteria, three of which were previously unknown to science, have been found on the space station. They may be used to help grow plants during long-term spaceflight missions in the future. The study published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology. The space station is a unique environment because it has been entirely isolated from Earth for years, so a multitude of experiments have been used to study what kind of bacteria is present there. Eight specific spots on the space station have been continuously checked over the last six years for the presence of microbes and bacterial growth. These areas include modules where hundreds of scientific experiments are carried out; a growth chamber where plants are cultivated; as well as places where the crew comes together for meals and other occasions. As a result, hundreds of samples of bacteria have been collected and studied, with a thousand more waiting to return to Earth for analysis. The four strains of bacteria that researchers isolated belong to the Methylobacteriaceae family. The microbes were taken from samples across the space station, during the expeditions of different crews that occurred consecutively. Species of Methylobacterium are helpful to plants, promoting their growth and fighting pathogens that affect them, among other things. One of the strains, Methylorubrum rhodesianum, was already known. But the other three rod-shaped bacteria were unknown — although through genetic analysis, scientists were able to determine they were most closely related to the bacteria species Methylobacterium indicum. The researchers want to designate the new strains of bacteria as a novel species called Methylobacterium ajmalii to honor Indian biodiversity scientist Muhammad Ajmal Khan, who died in 2019. Senior research scientist Kasthuri Venkateswaran and planetary protection engineer Nitin Kumar Singh, both at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, worked on this research to understand the potential applications of the bacteria. The new strains may be “biotechnologically useful genetic determinants” to assist with the growth of plants in space, the scientists said in a statement. “To grow plants in extreme places where resources are minimal, isolation of novel microbes that help to promote plant growth under stressful conditions is essential.” Leafy greens and radishes have been successfully grown on the space station, but growing crops in space is not without difficulty. Methylobacterium could be used to help plants overcome the stressors they face trying to grow outside of Earth. However, the researchers stressed that only time, and experiments using this bacteria to test their theory, will show whether it works. The researchers also want to learn more about these newly found bacteria. “Since these three ISS strains were isolated at different time periods and from various locations, their persistence in the ISS environment and ecological significance in the closed systems warrant further study,” the authors wrote in the study. Until humans reach Mars, the space station serves as a test bed for a multitude of technologies and resources needed for long-term missions in deep space, the researchers said. This includes the study of microorganisms and how they impact life on the space station — and how they could be utilized. “Since our group possess expertise in cultivating microorganisms from extreme niches, we have been tasked by the NASA Space Biology Program to survey the ISS for the presence and persistence of the microorganisms,” Venkateswaran and Singh said. The Methylobacterium discovered during this study isn’t harmful to the astronauts, either. “Needless to say, the ISS is a cleanly-maintained extreme environment. Crew safety is the number 1 priority and hence understanding human/plant pathogens are important, but beneficial microbes like this novel Methylobacterium ajmalii are also needed.” Given the amount of bacteria found on the space station still awaiting analysis, and the potential for discovering new strains, the researchers hope that molecular biology equipment could be developed to study the bacteria while it’s on the space station. “Instead of bringing samples back to Earth for analyses, we need an integrated microbial monitoring system that collect, process, and analyze samples in space using molecular technologies,” the researchers said. “This miniaturized ‘omics in space’ technology — a biosensor development — will help NASA and other space-faring nations achieve safe and sustainable space exploration for long periods of time.”
US has assessed North Korea could be preparing to carry out first weapons test since Biden took office
U.S. intelligence has assessed that North Korea could be preparing to carry out their first weapons test since President
came into office, according to several U.S. officials speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity. The U.S. officials are on alert as the U.S. and South Korea conduct scaled-down, simulated military exercises and U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Asia for meetings with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts. On Monday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea’s leader,
against “causing a stink at its first step” on Monday, hours after the White House said it had not received a response to its outreach to Pyongyang. One senior U.S. official said North Korea might decide whether to go through with a test after seeing what comes out of Blinken and Austin’s meetings in Asia. Blinken and Austin met with counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday and reaffirmed their commitment to the “complete denuclearization of North Korea,” and to creating opportunities for further cooperation between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department. They will hold meetings in South Korea on Wednesday local time. On Tuesday, a senior U.S. general issued a public warning about the threat posed by North Korea “The Kim Jong Un regime has achieved alarming success in its quest to demonstrate the capability to threaten the U.S. homeland with nuclear-armed ICBMs, believing such weapons are necessary to deter US military action and ensure his regime’s survival,” Gen. Glen Van Herck, head of US Northern Command and responsible for the defense of the continental United States, told the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday. The possibility of a test in the coming days has led Biden administration officials across several agencies to discuss how they would respond publicly if one happens, the officials said. The officials would not be specific about what the latest intelligence shows but a likely scenario, based on imagery and other intelligence, is there could be a missile or rocket engine test. The last known North Korean weapons test was conducted in March 2020. Over the last few days, U.S. intelligence has been focused on vehicle activity at a site near Sanum-dong, outside Pyongyang, where ballistic missile and space launch vehicles are believed to have been built in the past. There has also been activity at North Korea’s nuclear facility, Yongbyon, according to analysis of new satellite images
, a prominent North Korea monitoring group.
It was the finale
fans were waiting for. Matt James ended up handing out his final rose and, surprisingly, it went to Rachael Kirkconnell, who has been in the headlines recently after photos of her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal from 2018 resurfaced. But during the “After the Rose” ceremony, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, James said that he had broken up with Kirkconnell after the controversy. “When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my Blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America,” James told Kirkconnell during Monday’s episode. “It broke my heart, because this is the last conversation I thought we’d be having. I didn’t sign up to have this conversation.” Kirkconnell then apologized, saying she had been “living in ignorance” and “never once asked myself what’s the tradition behind this? What does this represent?” Host
as host of “The Bachelor” after defending Kirkconnell. It’s unclear if and when he’ll be back. ‘The Talk’ is on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s heated debate “The Talk” viewers may notice some reruns this week. That’s because the CBS daytime talk show has gone on a brief hiatus following
In a programming email to CNN, “The Talk” noted that they would be re-airing some old episodes Monday and Tuesday instead of their live shows. On Monday,
for its decision to temporarily yank the show off air, and Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Morgan, adding “This is getting insane!”
AMC Networks announced Tuesday that
is ending. The popular spy thriller drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is scheduled to begin production of its fourth and final season early this summer in the UK and around Europe, according to the network. The show is based on the “Villanelle” novel series by Luke Jennings and center on an agent (played by Oh) and an assassin (Comer) who become obsessed with each other. Oh won a best actress in a drama Golden Globe last year for her performance and has also won SAG and Critics Choice Awards. Her costar Comer has won an Emmy and BAFTA for her role. The final eight-episode season is scheduled to premiere next year.
Texas Republicans target Houston with raft of bills seeking new voting restrictions
Texas Republicans are targeting Houston’s efforts to expand voting access during the 2020 election with a series of measures that would limit early voting, make it harder to get and return absentee ballots, and more. GOP lawmakers introduced two dozen bills that would make it harder to vote in Texas ahead of Friday’s filing deadline. Those bills would bar counties from sending absentee ballot request forms to people who did not ask for them, limit counties’ authority to expand voting hours, require faster purges of voter rolls, make it easier to challenge signatures on absentee ballots and more. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican sponsors of two of those bills on Monday identified the bogeyman that inspired the legislative pushes: Harris County, the state’s largest county and the home of Houston. Democrats have made major gains in recent elections in what was once a conservative-leaning area, helping the party narrow the GOP’s margins in statewide elections and giving Republicans incentive to seek to limit votes there. In a news conference in Houston, Abbott, state Rep. Briscoe Cain and state Sen. Paul Bettencourt criticized Harris County’s 2020 moves to try to expand access to the ballot box amid the coronavirus pandemic. The county kept early voting locations open for 24 hours and opened drive-through polling places. County officials also sought to send mass mail-in ballot applications, but were blocked from doing so by the Texas Supreme Court.
Democrats see little chance of passing plan for pathway to citizenship for immigrants
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, the chamber’s second-ranking Democrat, said Monday that he doesn’t believe there’s enough support in this Congress to pass a full-blown immigration bill with a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants, a key pillar of President Joe Biden’s immigration plan. “I don’t see a means for reaching that,” Durbin, the Senate majority whip, told CNN when asked about the pathway to citizenship. “I want it. I think we are much more likely to deal with discrete elements.” To move such a plan, the Senate would need 60 votes to overcome a likely GOP filibuster attempt, something that would be difficult given the roiling politics on immigration and ongoing problems at the border that Republicans are pointing to as a demand for far stricter policies. A growing number of Democrats have pushed to gut the filibuster in order to move legislation through the narrowly divided chamber with just 51 votes, but several Democrats oppose such a move, meaning the 60-vote threshold will remain indefinitely.
Debt collectors can seize the new stimulus checks. Lawmakers are trying to fix that
The latest round of stimulus payments that started going out over the weekend are open to being seized by private debt collectors — a problem lawmakers are rushing to fix. Recipients with unpaid credit card or medical bills for which a company has obtained a judgment against the debtor could see the fresh infusion taken from their bank accounts, potentially preventing those in need from getting the emergency cash. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, plans to introduce a fix that would shield the payments from garnishment as early this week, according to a spokeswoman. But for now, it’s possible collectors could seize the money, worth up to $1,400 per person, that the federal government is directly depositing into people’s bank accounts. “We really wish this could have passed before the money started going out. The protection would have been far more effective if the payment was coded in a way so that banks would automatically know to protect the money,” said National Consumer Law Center associate director Lauren Saunders. Lawmakers shielded the $600 payments that were approved as part of the December stimulus, but the latest Covid relief bill did not include that protection because of the procedural rules Democrats used to push the bill through the Senate, where no Republicans signed on. The relief bill passed in last March, known as the CARES Act, also failed to include language protecting the first round of stimulus payments, worth up to $1,200, from private debt collectors. A coalition of advocacy groups, ranging from the National Consumer Law Center to the American Bankers Association, are urging lawmakers to make the fix.
A coalition tracking reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans says it has received at least 3,795 firsthand complaints since last year. Stop AAPI Hate began tracking violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on March 19 last year. From then through the end of 2020, Stop AAPI Hate received a total of 3,292 complaints from all 50 states and Washington, DC, according to a Stop AAPI Hate news release. The coalition, which had previously reported a lower number of complaints for 2020, said some incidents that took place in 2020 were not reported until earlier this year. There were at least 503 anti-Asian hate incidents reported between January 1 and February 28 according to the group’s latest report, released Tuesday. While the incidents reported through their website likely only represent a portion of the number of hate incidents in the United States, the coalition says those numbers show that anti-Asian sentiment is still prevalent. “Hate incidents are not abating. We cannot let anti-Asian American hate be a legacy of COVID-19 or the last presidential administration, but that’s exactly what will happen unless we demand concrete action,” Russell Jeung, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University, said in a statement. The majority of the incidents — about 68% — were cases of verbal harassment, while shunning or avoidance made up about 20.5%. About 11% of the incidents involved physical assaults, according to Stop AAPI Hate. More than a third of the incidents — 35.4% — took place in businesses, 25.3% were in public streets and 9.8% in public parks. Nearly 11% of the reports involved online incidents, according to the organization. Among those saying they’ve experience hate, 42.2% identify as Chinese, followed by 14.8% who said are Korean. Vietnamese and Filipinos make 8.5% and 7.9% of those reporting the incidents, respectively. Stop AAPI Hate said it doesn’t independently verify any of the reports it receives, but that its total number of incidents only includes those reports that came with a description. “We just report what we receive. We do tend to believe the impacted person, especially as so many are willing to go on record and to speak publicly about what happened to them,” Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement. In recent months, advocates, actors and officials have come together to denounce violence following a string of attacks in California and New York that left several people severely injured and some dead. Last week, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown. During his speech, he condemned the hate and discrimination that Asian Americans have faced. “Too often, we have turned against one another,” Biden said. “A mask, the easiest thing to do to save lives, sometimes, it divides us, states pitted against one another, instead of working with each other, vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans, who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.” “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop,” he added. Hours before Biden’s speech, two Democratic lawmakers reintroduced legislation in the House and the Senate calling for the expedited review of hate crimes related to the pandemic. Rep. Grace Meng of New York, who sponsored the bill in the House, said she hopes the legislation tackles the “disgusting pattern of hate” that Asian Americans are facing since the start of the pandemic.
