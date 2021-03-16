Advocates say Asian Americans have faced bigotry and discrimination.
Asian Americans reported being targeted at least 500 times in the last two months
A coalition tracking reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans says it has received at least 3,795 firsthand complaints since last year. Stop AAPI Hate began tracking violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on March 19 last year. From then through the end of 2020, Stop AAPI Hate received a total of 3,292 complaints from all 50 states and Washington, DC, according to a Stop AAPI Hate news release. The coalition, which had previously reported a lower number of complaints for 2020, said some incidents that took place in 2020 were not reported until earlier this year. There were at least 503 anti-Asian hate incidents reported between January 1 and February 28 according to the group’s latest report, released Tuesday. While the incidents reported through their website likely only represent a portion of the number of hate incidents in the United States, the coalition says those numbers show that anti-Asian sentiment is still prevalent. “Hate incidents are not abating. We cannot let anti-Asian American hate be a legacy of COVID-19 or the last presidential administration, but that’s exactly what will happen unless we demand concrete action,” Russell Jeung, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University, said in a statement. The majority of the incidents — about 68% — were cases of verbal harassment, while shunning or avoidance made up about 20.5%. About 11% of the incidents involved physical assaults, according to Stop AAPI Hate. More than a third of the incidents — 35.4% — took place in businesses, 25.3% were in public streets and 9.8% in public parks. Nearly 11% of the reports involved online incidents, according to the organization. Among those saying they’ve experience hate, 42.2% identify as Chinese, followed by 14.8% who said are Korean. Vietnamese and Filipinos make 8.5% and 7.9% of those reporting the incidents, respectively. Stop AAPI Hate said it doesn’t independently verify any of the reports it receives, but that its total number of incidents only includes those reports that came with a description. “We just report what we receive. We do tend to believe the impacted person, especially as so many are willing to go on record and to speak publicly about what happened to them,” Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement. In recent months, advocates, actors and officials have come together to denounce violence following a string of attacks in California and New York that left several people severely injured and some dead. Last week, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown. During his speech, he condemned the hate and discrimination that Asian Americans have faced. “Too often, we have turned against one another,” Biden said. “A mask, the easiest thing to do to save lives, sometimes, it divides us, states pitted against one another, instead of working with each other, vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans, who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.” “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop,” he added. Hours before Biden’s speech, two Democratic lawmakers reintroduced legislation in the House and the Senate calling for the expedited review of hate crimes related to the pandemic. Rep. Grace Meng of New York, who sponsored the bill in the House, said she hopes the legislation tackles the “disgusting pattern of hate” that Asian Americans are facing since the start of the pandemic.
At least 38 killed in Myanmar’s deadliest day since coup
Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people Sunday in one of the deadliest days since the military seized power in a coup, and declared martial law in six areas after Chinese-funded factories were set on fire. The heaviest casualties were in an industrial suburb of the largest city Yangon, where military and police opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing at least 22, according to the advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which said Hlaingthaya district “became like a battlefield.” In one unverified image, a protester can be seen huddling under a makeshift shield as he holds onto the shirt of a fallen fellow demonstrator. At least 16 people were killed in other regions around the country on Sunday, including in the second city of Mandalay and in Bago, where state media said a police officer had died of a chest wound after a confrontation with protesters, Reuters reported. This is the second policeman reported dead in the protests. The weekend’s fatalities bring the death toll since the coup to at least 126 people, according to the AAPP. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said several Chinese-funded factories were smashed and set ablaze in Yangon’s industrial zone during protests Sunday. Chinese citizens were also injured, according to the embassy. It is unclear who the perpetrators were, and no group has claimed responsibility for the fires.
Brazil’s COVID-19 resurgence pushing hospitals to overflowing
Brazil is pulling ahead in the race that no one wants to win. Over the past month, the South American nation has blown past a series of grisly milestones, repeatedly setting new records for most COVID-19 deaths per day. In the past week, it set another record: 12,818 new deaths and more than 464,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University figures — signs of a viral spread outpacing even that of the United States, the only country in the world harder hit by the pandemic in absolute numbers. The ferocious new wave of the coronavirus that claimed Firmino’s life is inundating intensive care beds in São Paulo and across the country. In the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, ICUs are so overloaded that the largest public hospital treating COVID-19 cases in state capital Porto Alegre said Sunday it was forced to close its doors to new patients. Faced with criticism of its pandemic management, including from former President Lula da Silva, Brazil’s federal government has pointed to a new and possibly more contagious local coronavirus variant, which is currently spreading through the country and even abroad. But experts also blame the spread on Brazilians’ failure to follow mask and social distancing guidelines, encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro, who derides precautionary measures as dangerous for the economy and social stability. — From wire reports
Beyoncé reigns after breaking and setting Grammy records
All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé went into the Grammys Sunday with nine nominations, the most of any artist for the night. By the time it ended, she had broken the record for the most Grammys won by a woman and any singer, male or female, with 28 — surpassing bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss who previously held the record with 27. She also tied the record of music impresario Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys. The winning streak started before the televised ceremony when Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the award for best music video award for the single, “Brown Skin Girl.” Beyoncé and fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion also made history as the first pair of women to ever win best rap performance with the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” The pair then went on to win for best rap song for the same tune. But it was Beyoncé’s win for best R & B performance for “Black Parade” that put her over the top.
Taylor Swift’s melancholy ‘Folklore’ wins album of the year
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” captured the mood of many in 2020, and on Sunday the collection of melancholy and romantic songs won the Grammy for album of the year. “It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift said in a recent Disney+ documentary about the making of the album. “This could have been a time when I absolutely lost my mind, but instead, this album was like a real flotation device.” In the film, Swift said to her co-collaborators on the album, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, “it turned out everyone needed a good cry as well as us.” Swift is the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times.
Gospel’s Kirk Franklin apologizes for his recent expletive-laden tirade
Grammy-winning gospel performer Kirk Franklin is apologizing after his adult son posted audio on social media of the famed songwriter and choir director hurling profanity during an argument. Franklin, who is also well known for hosting BET’s reality singing competition “Sunday Best,” posted a video apology over the weekend on his verified Twitter account. “Many of you know that I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin, in May he’ll be 33,” the 51-year-old musician said. “For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family.” The younger Franklin posted video of audio of a phone call with his father on Instagram, writing “This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this.” The elder Franklin can be heard using expletives and insulting his son before appearing to hang up. — From wire reports
A woman cycles along a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on Monday.
MUST READ
Beijing chokes on yellow dust during biggest sandstorm in years
The Chinese capital was choking on sand and dust on Monday, as the biggest sandstorm in nearly a decade swept over the city turning the skies an eerie shade of orange. Photos from Beijing, home to 21.7 million residents, show skyscrapers and cars shrouded in a thick haze, with air quality indexes recording a “hazardous” rating and authorities advising residents to stay indoors. Many commuters continued to battle the elements, however, walking and biking through strong, sandy winds. Visibility was so bad in parts of the city that drivers had to turn on their headlights even in the middle of the day. “In some places, there are strong sandstorms with visibility of less than 500 meters (1,640 feet),” said the China Meteorological Administration in a statement on Monday. “This is also the strongest dust and sand weather affecting China in almost 10 years.” Air quality in Beijing was already poor, owing to high levels of pollution. When the sandstorm hit, the city’s air quality plummeted to dangerous levels, according to the World Air Quality Index. The index measures the concentration of different pollutants in the air — the most important being PM 2.5. This harmful microscopic particulate matter is smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, and is considered particularly dangerous as it can lodge deep into the lungs and pass into other organs and the bloodstream. Beijing measured a maximum of 655 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday. The World Health Organization considers anything above 25 to be unsafe. The sandstorm originated in Mongolia, where six people have died, and 81 are missing, according to Chinese state-run outlet The Paper. From Mongolia, the sandstorm gradually moved southward. Beijing saw concentrations of the larger PM 10 particles exceed 8,100 micrograms per cubic meter according to the city’s environmental monitoring center, prompting the Central Meteorological Observatory to issue a yellow alert for sandstorms — the second level in a four-tier color-coded weather warning system. Authorities advised the public to avoid going outside if possible, and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Education asked schools and educational committees on Monday to suspend outdoor activities. Sandstorms used to be a regular occurrence in spring. In previous decades, each May saw at least two rounds of sandstorms, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. The frequency and severity of sandstorms was partly due to drought, growing population pressure and poor progress in revegetation, which caused rapid desertification of land in the north and northwest. But sandstorms have since decreased dramatically; the annual number of sandstorm-impacted days in Beijing fell from a peak of 26 in the 1950s to just three days after 2010, Xinhua reported. Since 2000, the Chinese government has invested billions of dollars toward sandstorm prevention. Authorities have launched various reforestation and ecological projects, and installed satellites to monitor sandstorms and alert weather agencies ahead of time. Sandstorms have also hit northern Hebei and Shanxi provinces, western Gansu, and central and western Inner Mongolia on Monday, Xinhua said. Other parts of the country, including northern Xinjiang, are seeing high levels of wind gusts. The sandstorms are expected to last through Tuesday. Mongolia, which lies north of mainland China, is experiencing strong cyclones, said the meteorological administration. The sand and dust from Mongolia have moved eastward and southward over China’s northern regions, carried by the cold high pressure at the back of the cyclone.
Texas Republicans are targeting Houston with a raft of bills to limit early voting, make it harder to get and return absentee ballots, and more.
Texas Republicans target Houston with raft of bills seeking new voting restrictions
Texas Republicans are targeting Houston’s efforts to expand voting access during the 2020 election with a series of measures that would limit early voting, make it harder to get and return absentee ballots, and more.
GOP lawmakers introduced two dozen bills that would make it harder to vote in Texas ahead of Friday’s filing deadline. Those bills would bar counties from sending absentee ballot request forms to people who did not ask for them, limit counties’ authority to expand voting hours, require faster purges of voter rolls, make it easier to challenge signatures on absentee ballots and more.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican sponsors of two of those bills on Monday identified the bogeyman that inspired the legislative pushes: Harris County, the state’s largest county and the home of Houston. Democrats have made major gains in recent elections in what was once a conservative-leaning area, helping the party narrow the GOP’s margins in statewide elections and giving Republicans incentive to seek to limit votes there.
In a news conference in Houston, Abbott, state Rep. Briscoe Cain and state Sen. Paul Bettencourt criticized Harris County’s 2020 moves to try to expand access to the ballot box amid the coronavirus pandemic. The county kept early voting locations open for 24 hours and opened drive-through polling places. County officials also sought to send mass mail-in ballot applications, but were blocked from doing so by the Texas Supreme Court.
Democrats see little chance of passing plan for pathway to citizenship for immigrants
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, the chamber’s second-ranking Democrat, said Monday that he doesn’t believe there’s enough support in this Congress to pass a full-blown immigration bill with a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants, a key pillar of President Joe Biden’s immigration plan.
“I don’t see a means for reaching that,” Durbin, the Senate majority whip, told CNN when asked about the pathway to citizenship. “I want it. I think we are much more likely to deal with discrete elements.”
To move such a plan, the Senate would need 60 votes to overcome a likely GOP filibuster attempt, something that would be difficult given the roiling politics on immigration and ongoing problems at the border that Republicans are pointing to as a demand for far stricter policies. A growing number of Democrats have pushed to gut the filibuster in order to move legislation through the narrowly divided chamber with just 51 votes, but several Democrats oppose such a move, meaning the 60-vote threshold will remain indefinitely.
Debt collectors can seize the new stimulus checks. Lawmakers are trying to fix that
The latest round of stimulus payments that started going out over the weekend are open to being seized by private debt collectors — a problem lawmakers are rushing to fix.
Recipients with unpaid credit card or medical bills for which a company has obtained a judgment against the debtor could see the fresh infusion taken from their bank accounts, potentially preventing those in need from getting the emergency cash.
Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, plans to introduce a fix that would shield the payments from garnishment as early this week, according to a spokeswoman.
But for now, it’s possible collectors could seize the money, worth up to $1,400 per person, that the federal government is directly depositing into people’s bank accounts.
“We really wish this could have passed before the money started going out. The protection would have been far more effective if the payment was coded in a way so that banks would automatically know to protect the money,” said National Consumer Law Center associate director Lauren Saunders.
Lawmakers shielded the $600 payments that were approved as part of the December stimulus, but the latest Covid relief bill did not include that protection because of the procedural rules Democrats used to push the bill through the Senate, where no Republicans signed on.
The relief bill passed in last March, known as the CARES Act, also failed to include language protecting the first round of stimulus payments, worth up to $1,200, from private debt collectors. A coalition of advocacy groups, ranging from the National Consumer Law Center to the American Bankers Association, are urging lawmakers to make the fix.
