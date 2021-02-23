Thomas-Greenfield confirmed as
US Ambassador
to the UN
The Senate confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Tuesday. The vote was 78-20 and her confirmation comes less than a week before the United States’ presidency at the UN Security Council for the month of March. Following her swearing-in, she will travel to New York and is expected to present her credentials to UN Secretary General António Guterres Thursday. Thomas-Greenfield, a respected career ambassador who was
, was one of President Joe Biden’s first picks for his national security team. At the time of her nomination, then President-elect Biden announced that he was returning the UN post to a Cabinet-level position. In its first month, the Biden administration has taken a number of steps to restore both U.S. participation in the multilateral body, including rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, moving to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council and stopping the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization. During her
, Thomas-Greenfield pledged to hold China to account in the international body and spoke of the need for the United States to be a presence there. “When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent — when we exert our influence in accordance with our values — the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being,” she told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Biden administration prepares to impose sanctions on Russia
The Biden administration is preparing to impose sanctions on Russia in the coming weeks over the poisoning and jailing of
and the SolarWinds hack, according to two administration officials familiar with the Navalny plans and a U.S. official familiar with the hack response discussions. Discussions about the response to the devastating security breach of at least nine federal agencies and dozens of private businesses are still ongoing but could come within a matter of weeks, the U.S. official said, noting that the package will likely include sanctions and a cyber component, as well as other options that make clear just how serious the Biden administration views Russia’s actions more broadly. The form the Navalny sanctions will take is being firmed up and they will likely be rolled out in coordination with the European Union, the two administration officials said. The moves would be the first costs imposed on Russia by the Biden administration and would mark a clear departure from the strategy of the Trump administration, which failed to impose penalties over the poisoning and shied away from directly confronting Russia over its misdeeds. EU High Representative Josep Borrell said Tuesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked to coordinate actions against Russia over the Navalny case. Blinken addressed the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.
Wife of ‘El Chapo’ to remain behind bars on drug trafficking charges, judge orders
The wife of drug kingpin Joaquin
Guzmán Loera will remain behind bars following her arrest in Virginia on federal drug trafficking charges, a District of Columbia magistrate judge ruled Tuesday. Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen from Mexico, was apprehended at Dulles International Airport on Monday, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Coronel faces charges of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and 500 grams or more of methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the country, according to a Justice Department statement. Coronel made her first appearance via video conference in U.S. District Court in the nation’s capital Tuesday, and her attorneys consented to her continued detention in Alexandria, Virginia. District of Columbia Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather agreed that Coronel’s attorneys reserve the right to seek further review of her bail status. Federal prosecutors requested her continued detention based what they said was Coronel’s alleged close work with the command of the Sinaloa cartel.
— From wire reports
world & nation
Law enforcement officials told lawmakers Tuesday they were prepared for the possibility of limited violence on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, but the intelligence available ahead of time did not warn of a coordinated attack like the insurrection that overwhelmed officers and led to multiple casualties. “The breach of the United States Capitol was not the result of poor planning or failure to contain a demonstration gone wrong,” former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told two Senate committees at the first open hearing on the Capitol riot. Former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving testified that intelligence assessments before the January 6 attack incorrectly concluded that there was only a “remote” to “improbable” chance of a civil disturbance that day, according to prepared testimony. This is the first time Americans are hearing in full why intelligence and operations failed dramatically on Jan. 6 from the very people whose choices contributed to the crisis — information that will likely help shape the search for new leaders and possibly a new security management structure on Capitol Hill. Sen. Gary Peters revealed Tuesday that an FBI report containing “troubling” information was given to U.S. Capitol Police headquarters on the eve of Jan. 6 but never made it to the department’s leadership, a breakdown the Michigan Democrat said is “clearly a major problem.” “How can you not get that vital intelligence on the eve of what’s going to be a major event?” Peters asked. Sund responded that the information was “coming in as raw data,” though he acknowledged the information would have been helpful. “I agree that’s something we need to look at. What’s the process and how do we streamline?” he said. Sund added that the report prompted Capitol Police to discuss its plans with Metropolitan Police and expand its perimeter for the event, though he also said that the expansion was already underway. All four officials who testified Tuesday said they believed the Jan. 6 insurrection was coordinated. “These people came specifically with equipment ... bringing climbing gear to a demonstration, bringing explosives, chemical spray... you’re coming in prepared,” Sund said. “I think there was significant coordination with this attack.” D.C. Metropolitan Police Acting Chief Robert Contee echoed that view, telling lawmakers: “From the day of the incident, there were hand signals being used by several of the insurrectionists. There were radio communications by several individuals that were involved ... I certainly believe it was coordinated.” The question of coordination among rioters has played into the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the attack, as well as the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Some of the rioters have since claimed that they were inspired by the rush of the crowd when they stormed the Capitol. But federal prosecutors have brought several criminal charges against members of far-right extremist groups that allegedly planned the attack for weeks or months. During Trump’s impeachment, his lawyers highlighted claims that the attack was pre-planned as part of their argument that he did not incite the violence with his incendiary speech beforehand.
Dispute over deploying National Guard
Lawmakers grilled all four witnesses Tuesday on why it took so long for the National Guard to be called in once the US Capitol was under siege. In his initial statement, Contee described a phone call shortly after the Capitol was breached by pro-Trump rioters, and how Pentagon officials were apparently unable or unwilling to quickly send in National Guard troops. “I was surprised at the reluctance to immediately send the National Guard to the Capitol grounds,” he said. During his testimony, Irving disputed reports he was concerned by the “optics” of National Guard members appearing on Capitol Hill and thus had declined to request reinforcements on January 4, two days beforehand. “We did discuss whether the intelligence warranted having troops at the Capitol, and our collective judgment at that time was no — the intelligence did not warrant that,” he wrote in his prepared statement. “The intelligence did warrant the plan that had been prepared by Chief Sund.” “Based on the intelligence, we all believed that the plan met the threat, and that we were prepared,” Irving added. “We now know that we had the wrong plan.” In a previous letter, Sund said he asked Irving and former Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger to request the National Guard before the event. Irving said he “was concerned about the ‘optics’ and didn’t feel the intelligence supported it,” Sund wrote in his letter. Stenger suggested asking the Guard to be ready in case Sund needed them. On Thursday, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt asked Sund, Irving and Stenger about a request Sund claims he made for National Guard troops in the days before the riot. Sund testified he asked Irving and Stenger to make an emergency declaration, which he believed would be required to call in troops. Irving responded that he actually did not view Sund’s inquiry as a request for troops, but instead was a conversation in which Sund said the National Guard offered to deliver 125 troops to help with crowd control. Irving said all three men decided the intelligence about the protest didn’t warrant a military response. Blunt also pressed on conflicting timelines about when the Guard was requested after the rally turned into a clear riot. Sund claimed he made the request at 1:09 p.m., but Irving insisted he had no recollection of a conversation at that time, instead claiming the two spoke around 1:30 p.m.
Captain says she’s still recovering from chemical burns
Capt. Carneysha Mendoza of the US Capitol Police provided
Tuesday morning about her firsthand experience responding to the insurrection. “I proceeded to the Rotunda where I noticed a heavy smoke-like residue and smelled what I believed to be military grade CS gas — a familiar smell,” Mendoza said, mentioning that she served in the Army. “It was mixed with fire extinguisher spray deployed by the rioters. The rioters continued to deploy CS inside the Rotunda.” CS is a reference to tear gas, which is often used by police as a riot control agent. Footage from the Capitol attack shows officers and rioters using chemical sprays against each other during the hours-long melee. “Officers received a lot of gas exposure, which is a lot worse inside the building versus outside, because there’s nowhere for it to go,” Mendoza said. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day.” She also described the terrifying moments while she and other officers brawled with hundreds of rioters. “At some point, my right arm got wedged between the rioters and railing along the wall,” she testified. “A (DC police) sergeant pulled my arm free and had he not, I’m certain it would have been broken.”
Search for new Capitol Police chief
On Thursday, acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman is scheduled to testify in an open hearing in front of the House Appropriations Committee. That will also mark the first time Pittman takes questions publicly. She previously appeared in a closed-door hearing
. Her new testimony comes as officials are starting the search for a new USCP chief. A congressional source told CNN that Congress is moving forward with hiring an outside entity to begin the search. Several other committees working together have already received briefings and documents from intelligence agencies as part of the numerous probes. The House Intelligence, Homeland Security, Oversight and Judiciary committees’ joint review prompted an initial production of documents last week from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center, a congressional source told CNN. Additionally, they have received several briefings from the three agencies. The source said so far the documents have mostly been finished intelligence products that the committee could already access. This story has been updated with testimony from Tuesday’s hearing.
Capitol security officials point fingers over Jan. 6 riot response
Nation
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
World
Iran reaches deal with global nuclear watchdog for inspections
The International Atomic Energy Agency has struck a deal with Iran that will give its inspectors continued access to verify and monitor nuclear activity in the country for the next three months, potentially laying the ground work for Washington and Tehran to kick-start nuclear talks. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said Sunday that the two sides had reached the temporary “technical understanding” following his trip to Iran, which had recently signaled plans to scale back cooperation with the global nuclear watchdog. Iran announced last week it would stop implementing the IAEA’s additional protocol, effectively limiting which facilities nuclear inspectors could scrutinize and when they could access them, making it harder for experts to determine if Tehran is attempting to develop nuclear weapons. The interim deal reached Sunday would alleviate the impact of Iran pulling out of the additional protocol, Grossi said. “What we agreed to is something that is viable, it’s useful to bridge this gap that we are having now, salvages the situation now,” he said. Oil spill leads Israel to close beaches as it faces one of its ‘most severe ecological disasters’ Israeli authorities are trying to locate the source of a suspected oil spill that has been described as one of the most severe ecological disasters to hit the country, threatening wildlife, forcing beaches to close and prompting a mass cleanup. Blobs of sticky tar started washing up on the country’s Mediterranean shores last week. Images posted on official government accounts showed sea birds and turtles covered in tar and sticky oil. “The enormous amounts of tar emitted in recent days to the shores of Israel from south to north caused one of the most severe ecological disasters to hit Israel,” the country’s Nature and Parks Authority said Sunday. The extent of the pollution is so bad, Israel’s Ministry of Interior issued an advisory Sunday urging people to stay away from the country’s beaches. A massive cleanup is underway but the Nature and Parks Authority said it would take a long time to make the marine area safe again. It has established a registration and information center for volunteers who wish to help. “According to field assessments, it is evident that these complex and strenuous operations will be required to continue over a long period of time,” the Nature and Parks Authority said. It warned that the spill had not yet been contained as tar continues to wash up on the country’s beaches. “Out of 190 kilometers (119 miles) of beach in Israel, 170 kilometers (105 miles) were hit by the ecological disaster,” the authority said on its Facebook page Sunday.
— From wire reports
People
Daft Punk, the influential French dance music duo, are splitting up after 28 years
Daft Punk are splitting up after nearly three decades, the French dance duo’s longtime publicist confirmed to CNN on Monday. Kathryn Frazier told CNN that reports the pair were retiring were true but gave no reason for the split. The Grammy Award-winning act are known for using computerized vocals and wearing robot headgear in public and in all of their music videos. They started the week by sharing a typically enigmatic video, titled “Epilogue.” In the eight-minute film, the duo — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — are seen walking in a desert in their signature space-age helmets and leather jackets. One of the pair removes his jacket, revealing a detonator on his back. The other presses a button on the detonator. His companion walks away, and eventually explodes. Formed in Paris in 1993, Daft Punk are credited for bringing the French underground house scene to the charts. They are considered one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, with hits including “Da Funk,” “One More Time” and “Around the World.” Brooke Shields says she broke her leg, learning how to walk again Brooke Shields is staying positive after breaking her leg. The former supermodel shared a video on Instagram of herself walking through the hospital on crutches. Shields did not say how she got hurt. “Broke my femur,” she wrote in the caption. “Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.” Glenn Close wrote, “Brooke! So sorry! Courage ... it’s in your blood. Sending love.”
Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana
Singer Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana. The iconic, award-winning performer spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview explaining his decision, citing the political turmoil in the United States. “I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.” Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?” “I am,” replied the singer, known for such hits as “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” He added, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?” This isn’t the first time he has said he was considering moving to Ghana. In 1994, he said he felt there was “more of a sense of community” than in the U.S.
— From wire reports
A tiny message hidden in Edvard Munch’s famous painting “The Scream” was written by the artist himself, a new investigation of the work has found, finally resolving one of modern art’s most enduring mysteries. The message “Can only have been painted by a madman,” scrawled and barely visible in the top left-hand corner of the painting, has been the subject of debate for decades and was widely believed to have been an act of vandalism by a viewer of the piece. But extensive research by the National Museum of Norway has revealed that Munch wrote the phrase himself. The Expressionist masterpiece is one of the most celebrated works of modern times, heralded as a timeless depiction of human anxiety. The subject’s anguished face has become so familiar that it was recently given its own emoji. Curators used infrared technology to analyze the message, which was added on top of the finished painting, comparing it with Munch’s notes and letters and studying events around the time of the work’s first public showing. “The writing is without a doubt Munch’s own,” Mai Britt Guleng, the museum’s curator, concluded. “The handwriting itself, as well as events that happened in 1895, when Munch showed the painting in Norway for the first time, all point in the same direction.” The work has been undergoing extensive conservation at the museum ahead of a public showing. It has rarely been exhibited since it was briefly stolen in 2004, and damage to the piece has become more apparent in recent years. After its first public unveiling, some critics dismissed the unnerving painting and there was frenzied discussion about Munch’s mental state, lending credence to the idea that an outraged third party scribbled their own damning review onto the work itself. But curators said that reaction is probably what caused Munch to make the addition, with the artist upset about the critical response to the painting when he showed it in his hometown of Kristiania (now Oslo) for the first time. “At a discussion night at the Students Association, where Munch is believed to have been present, the young medical student Johan Scharffenberg questioned Munch’s mental health claiming that his paintings proved he was not of sound mind,” the museum said. “It is likely that Munch added the inscription in 1895, or shortly after in response to the judgment on his work.” They added that Munch was hurt by the accusation and referred to it again in his own diary entries. “The Scream” is understood to have been inspired by a walk Munch took through the city while in a state of mental and physical unease. A pastel version of the painting fetched nearly $120 million from an anonymous buyer at a Sotheby’s auction in New York in 2012 — at that time a world record for a work of art sold at auction.
Edvard Munch wrote a hidden message on ‘The Scream’
MUST READ
A tiny message hidden in Edvard Munch’s famous painting “The Scream” was written by the artist himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.