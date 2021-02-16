Cuomo admits error but defends delaying data on COVID-
19 deaths at long-term care facilities New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday offered a rare note of regret as he defended his administration’s decision to delay releasing data on COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities. In a news conference Monday, Cuomo said that the Department of Health had “paused” state lawmakers’ request for the COVID-19 death data because his administration chose to focus on a related inquiry from the Department of Justice. Both chambers of the state Legislature were told about this at the time, he said. In addition, he said the health department had largely put data requests on the back burner so it could deal with the immediate pandemic crisis, which he acknowledged created a “void” of facts that allowed misinformation to creep in. “The void allowed misinformation and conspiracy, and now people are left with the thought of, ‘Did my loved one have to die?’ And that is a brutal, brutal question to pose to a person,” he said. “And I want everyone to know everything was done. Everything was done by the best minds in the best interest.” By the end of Monday’s news conference — which lasted roughly one hour and 40 minutes — Cuomo took responsibility for not providing the data when lawmakers requested it.
Eleven members of Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger‘s family sent him a vitriolic letter accusing him of being a member of the “devil’s army” in light of his criticism of then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection, The New York Times reported Monday. “Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote to the Illinois Republican, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the paper, rebuking his “horrible, rude accusations of President Trump.” “It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you,” they continued in the letter, which was dated January 8, after Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!” Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who later joined all House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month for “incitement of insurrection” in light of his role in encouraging the riot at the US Capitol. The Illinois Republican told CNN’s David Axelrod during an episode of “The Axe Files” podcast released last month that he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump. “I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career,” Kinzinger said of his vote at the time. “But I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.” The letter comes as many Republicans who have opposed the former President, including by voting in favor of Trump’s impeachment or conviction, grapple with the fallout from their own party. The blowback these lawmakers have faced has underscored the hold Trump continues to have over the Republican base. Los Angeles County elementary schools are cleared to reopen as Covid
Elementary schools in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen for in-person learning starting Tuesday, after county health officials announced they expect to reach the state’s COVID-19 case threshold for reopening those campuses. “The state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as we reach an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release on Monday. “We are informing Los Angeles County schools tonight via an emailed letter that we expect to announce we have reached this threshold effective Tuesday, February 16.” County health officials say that while COVID-19 numbers are declining, “the virus is still very much present and circulating widely” across the county and they urged residents to remain cautious. The announcement means dozens of elementary schools will be allowed to reopen as early as this week, officials added. — From wire reports
New York’s Democratic leaders are in active discussions to draft a bill to repeal Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s expanded executive powers after a top aide’s damaging admission about Covid-19 nursing home deaths.
The accidental discovery of strange life forms on a boulder beneath the ice shelves of the Antarctic has confounded scientists. Researchers were drilling through 900 meters of ice in the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, situated on the southeastern Weddell Sea, when they stumbled upon unexpected creatures “firmly attached to a rock,” living in the darkness and subzero temperatures. A collection of stationary animals — sponges and potentially several previously unknown species — were among the discoveries. Animals like these aren’t expected to live in these extreme locations, because they are so far from sunlight and any obvious source of food. It was “a genuine surprise to see these animals there,” said marine biologist Huw Griffiths, lead author of a new study documenting the discovery. “It’s about 160 kilometers further under the ice shelf than we had ever seen a sponge before.” The accidental discovery was made by a team of geologists, who were drilling through the ice to collect mud samples but came across the rock harboring these strange creatures. The area beneath giant floating ice shelves is one of the least known habitats on Earth. To get a glance at what is happening below a huge mass of ice, boreholes are drilled through it and cameras lowered down. The total area that humans have seen below the ice shelves adds up to about the size of a tennis court, according to Griffiths. “Somehow, some really specialized members of the filter-feeding community can survive,” he said. “They could be brand-new species or they could just be incredibly hardy version of what normally lives in Antarctica — we just don’t know. My guess would be that they are potentially a new species.” Griffiths explained, “If they are living somewhere as tough as this, they are probably specially adapted to being there. There is a good chance they might go weeks, months and years without food — you have to be pretty hardy to cope with that.” This could be an opportunity to learn from these “hardy” organisms and how they survive in extreme conditions — be it for medical, engineering or other scientific purposes, he said. Smarter technology and ideas are needed to get closer to these animals, he said, and more research is required to really get a better and bigger picture of what’s going on beneath the ice. “It’s this idea that there is a whole world that we know nothing about. The idea that there are lots more of these rocks down there. ... That would constitute a huge habitat that we didn’t know existed,” Griffiths said. “There are so many questions. There is life on Earth that isn’t playing by the rules that biologists understand.”
Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving COVID-19 vaccinations
In New Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center vaccination clinic two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day making a difference. “She was pretty excited to say we found a Valentine’s Day date,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, Chief Clinical Officer of Yale-New Haven Hospital. “This is an opportunity for us to do what we are passionate about and take care of people.” Dr. Balcezak and Dr. Soni Clubb first met in medical school 33 years ago. They have spent the years since working alongside each other at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The last year battling the pandemic on the frontlines has only strengthened their love and devotion to their craft. “We’re just so grateful. It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” said Dr. Clubb. “Every single person we vaccinate, particularly this older population, you feel like you’re protecting their life.”
Hundreds honor man credited as modern Mardi Gras founder
Since 1967, people across Mobile have paid tribute to Joe Cain, the man credited as the founder of modern day Mardi Gras. “Happy Joe Cain Day we love it down here.” Decades later and in the midst of a pandemic, that tradition is still very much alive. “We miss Mardi Gras this year so we just wanted to have fun and enjoy what we could.” In 2021 the celebration centered around Mobile’s Mardi Gras icon was not nearly a fraction of the tens of thousands of people drawn to downtown Mobile each year on Joe Cain Day, but the people have not forgotten how to party. Between midtown and downtown, up to 1,500 people came out to celebrate.
Farmer using TikTok to promote food literacy
Who knew that dipping broccoli into a packet of ranch dressing that fits in your pocket would be so popular? A Laveen farmer is garnering millions of views on TikTok. Eric Amadio, the owner of Amadio Ranch, is using his newfound fame to show the world what it takes to get food to your plate. In the video that started it all, Amadio and his “pocket ranch” struck a chord with millions. “I actually put it up on TikTok and it didn’t do a whole lot for a week or ten days,” he said. “And then one day it just exploded.” While he’s embraced social media to boost business for Amadio Ranch, he was initially reluctant about TikTok. “I mean I have marriage proposals, I have probably at least 10,000 people who have told me that they love me,” Amadio said. He never thought it would have this effect. “The ones that I absolutely love are the people who are saying you know, I have been having a really tough time, and I’m in a bad spot in life, and there’s something about your video that really kind of made me feel better today,” he added.
NATO chief: Alliance won’t remove troops from Afghanistan ‘before the time is right’
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg opened the door Monday to the alliance keeping forces in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline when the U.S. had promised to remove its remaining 2,500 troops.
“While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in advance of an alliance defense ministers meeting later this week.
Ministers are expected to discuss the fate of U.S. and NATO troops at the meeting but reaching a quick decision on Afghanistan may be difficult given that Biden administration is reviewing how it will move ahead.
NATO, Stoltenberg said, needs to “find the right balance between making sure that we not stay longer than necessary but at the same time that we don’t leave too early.”
First Black woman to lead WTO says she will prioritize fair trade, access to vaccines
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was confirmed as director-general of the World Trade Organization on Monday, becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the global trade body.
Okonjo-Iweala was appointed by the WTO after the last remaining rival candidate, South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew from the race. She will take up her post on March 1, initially for a term that runs until August 2025.
An economist and former finance minister of Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala enjoyed broad support from WTO members including the European Union, China, Japan and Australia. The Trump administration had favored Yoo.
“It feels exciting and it feels daunting at the same time. I look forward to the challenge ... deep reforms are needed to rebrand and reposition the organization,” she said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
French workers can now eat lunch at desks without breaking law
Many French workers can now eat at their desks without breaking the law.
To help curb the spread of COVID-19, the country has suspended a longstanding prohibition on desk lunches, according to a government decree published Sunday.
The lunch break, or “la pause déjeuner,” has long been considered sacrosanct in France. Until now, French labor code forbid employers from allowing workers “to have their meals in the workplace,” reflecting the importance of food and meals in national culture.
Before the pandemic, French workers typically enjoyed a two or three course meal with colleagues at a nearby bistro. French media outlets have tried to project what the future will look like by running images of unhappy workers eating sandwiches at their desks.
