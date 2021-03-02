FBI Director Chris Wray answered questions about the Jan. 6 insurrection when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, his first public testimony since the deadly riot occurred nearly two months ago.
Wray knocks down theory that Jan. 6 rioters were ‘fake Trump protesters’
FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that the FBI has not seen any evidence indicating that the rioters who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack were “fake Trump protesters,” knocking down a baseless claim that has been pushed by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in recent weeks as he has sought to downplay the violence committed by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Testifying publicly for the first time since pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol nearly two months ago, Wray was pressed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin on whether the FBI has seen any evidence that individuals involved in the January 6 attack were posing as Trump supporters — a claim the Illinois Democrat called “the next big lie.” “We have not seen evidence of that, at this stage, certainly,” Wray responded when Durbin asked if he had seen any evidence the riot was organized by “fake Trump protesters,” referring to comments Johnson made during a Senate hearing last week in which he also claimed those involved in the attack were “agents provocateurs.” Most Republicans on the panel did not embrace these conspiracies, but the baseless claim that left-wing infiltrators were responsible for the violent attack has been promoted by Trump’s impeachment lawyers, several GOP lawmakers and at least one speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week. On Tuesday, Wray made clear that Antifa and other left-wing groups were not part of the violence on Jan. 6, which he called “domestic terrorism” — even as several Republicans sought to use the hearing as an opportunity to highlight the threat posed by those groups rather than focus on the Capitol attack. “We have not, to date, seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to Antifa in connection to the 6th,” Wray told the Senate committee. More than 260 defendants — many of them professing allegiance to Trump, disgust for Congress, and supportive of revolution — have been charged in federal court related to their actions in and around the U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6. Previously, nearly a dozen Trump supporters charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection have said that Antifa and other left-wing groups weren’t involved in the attack, further debunking the conspiracy among Trump supporters. Wray’s team of federal investigators is currently chasing thousands of leads in twin efforts to prosecute people involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and to try to prevent feared follow-up attacks in Washington and around the country. While federal law enforcement officials have sought to reassure the American public in the months since the riot that they are up to the task on both fronts, their public remarks also lay bare the enormity of the challenge they face in tracking potential threats to not only the nation’s capital, but across the country. Law enforcement officials have indicated to CNN that authorities missed key signs ahead of the siege, which left five dead and the Capitol ransacked, and the FBI’s preparations leading up to the day of the attack have come under scrutiny. On Tuesday, Wray defended the FBI’s sharing of critical information about possible threats to the Capitol ahead of January 6, including its handling of the “Norfolk memo,” which has become central to questions about whether law enforcement agencies protecting the Capitol had enough sound intelligence before the siege to prepare. Wray described how the FBI shared an intelligence report about online chatter before January 6 quickly, in three ways with other law enforcement agencies, after receiving the information from the FBI’s Norfolk field office. His answers to at least three senators’ questions on Tuesday about the Norfolk report fill out where and how the intelligence was shared, and stands in contrast to testimony last week from law enforcement chiefs around the Capitol who largely blamed security failures on a lack of intelligence that had been communicated. The Norfolk report was passed to law enforcement partners, Wray said, including the Capitol Police and metro police within an hour of it being received. It was shared in three ways: an email to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, a verbal command post briefing in the Washington field office and at FBI headquarters that involved police in DC, and through the law enforcement portal, according to Wray. “In a perfect world we would have taken longer to figure out whether it was reliable, but we made the judgment, our folks made the judgment to get that information to the relevant people as quickly as possible, like I said, three different ways, in order to leave as little as possible to chance,” Wray said. Wray called the memo “raw, unverified, uncorroborated information” that had been gathered from online posts, but was notable enough for the FBI to share with police in Washington almost immediately. “It’s more than just an email,” Wray said. Wray did not see the Norfolk report until after the 6th, he added. “As to why the information didn’t flow to people in all the departments ... I don’t have an answer for that,” he said later.
FBI gaining intelligence through arrests
Charging documents continue to reveal new information about the extremists who took part in the US Capitol attack, including members of right-wing militant groups who prosecutors have charged with conspiracy-related crimes. Yet lawmakers have indicated they remain less clear on the threat these types of individuals continue to pose and have unsuccessfully pressed law enforcement officials to justify the heightened security posture on Capitol Hill. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN last month that officials are not currently tracking any “credible or specific threats,” but continue to constantly monitor online chatter about potential violence in Washington, DC, and against members of Congress. Wray said Tuesday the FBI is “always looking to develop more and better sources” to combat domestic terrorism and counterterrorism threats, but the key to gaining intelligence is through arrests. He also told lawmakers that says the more arrests the FBI makes, “the more from those cases we learn about who else their contacts are, what their tactics are, what their strategies are ... and that makes us smarter and better able to get in front of the threat, going forward.” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Whitney Wild, Ali Zaslav and Manu Raju contributed to this report.
Lady Gaga’s dog walker describes harrowing attack as ‘very close call with death’
Ryan Fischer, the dog walker and friend of Lady Gaga who was shot in an altercation last week that ended with two of the singer’s three French bulldogs being stolen, is speaking out publicly for the first time since the attack. In a pair of Instagram posts Monday, Fischer said he is “still in recovery from a very close call with death,” and is “humbled and grateful” for the outpouring of support since the shooting. He thanked the first responders, including neighbors who summoned help, the Los Angeles Police Department and Lady Gaga for her support. “Your babies are back and the family is whole... we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you,” Fisher wrote. LAPD detectives are still searching for two men responsible for the attack.
Taylor Swift didn’t appreciate that ‘Ginny & Georgia’ joke
Taylor Swift is over the jokes. The singer tweeted Monday to express her displeasure with a joke included in the Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.” “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted along with a close caption of the joke “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” she wrote. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”
Prince Harry compares ‘unbelievably tough’ royal split to Diana’s experience in interview
Prince Harry has likened his “unbelievably tough” split from the royal family to the experience of his mother, Princess Diana, in the first clips from Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down interview with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry said he “can’t imagine what it must have been like” for Diana to go through a similar experience, in one of two videos released from the program. The discussion is the first interview the couple have given together since they quit as working members of the royal family last year. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry said in the clip. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.” “It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he said, sitting next to Meghan in an outdoor set.
Study: People rarely leave conversations when they want to
You’ve been chatting with someone for 20 minutes, but the conversation grew stale halfway through. You look around the room, desperate to find an escape from this tedious monologue but can’t come up with a polite way to leave. Sigh. You stay put, choosing to endure the conversation rather than be impolite and leave. You already may have had more than a sneaking suspicion this was true, but now it’s backed by research: Conversations rarely end when people want them to, a new study has found. Only about 2% of conversations end when both participants want them to, according to a study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal. Researchers conducted two smaller studies to learn the differences between how long conversations are between two people versus how long each participant wanted them to go. The studies were inspired by parties that study author Adam Mastroianni attended while at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Now a doctoral student in psychology at Harvard University, he said he was dreading going to another party because he might get stuck in a conversation with someone and not have a polite way to end it. Then he thought, “What if we’re both stuck in this conversation because we mistakenly think the other person wants to continue?” It turns out Mastroianni was onto something. The first study asked 806 participants to recall their most recent conversation with someone. Almost 80% of the conversations were between a romantic partner, friend or family member. Over 66% of participants reported there was a point during their conversation when they felt it should have ended. And they enjoy their conversations less, the study found. Participants who said there was a point when they wanted the conversation to end enjoyed the conversation less than those who said time’s up (4.7 out of 7 on a 7-point scale versus those who said no averaging 5.66 out of 7). The second study brought 252 strangers into a lab to have their conversations observed by the researchers. The pairs were asked to speak between one to 45 minutes, then they were brought to separate rooms for interviews. The results were nearly identical to the first study, with over 68% of participants reporting there was a point during the conversation when they wished it had ended. That group also enjoyed their conversations less. This part of the study allowed the researchers to hear both sides of the story, so they gathered more data on what each participant assumed about the other in terms of the desired length of the conversation. Researchers found participants incorrectly estimated their partner’s desired conversation length by over 63%, which shows they had almost no idea what their partner’s desires were, Mastroianni said. Being socially polite can prevent people from leaving conversations when they want to, Mastroianni said. Talking to someone is like driving a car on the freeway, he said. People can get off at any exit, but people can’t pull over the moment they want to because they could hit other cars or walls. “You have to wait for the appropriate time to exit, and it turns out that the distance between those exits can sometimes be quite long,” Mastroianni said.
How to gracefully end a conversation
The study brings up important points on having conversations with others and opens the door to learning about how to engage in better discussions, said Linda Sapadin, a psychologist of over 35 years who specializes in communication in Long Island, New York. She was not involved in the study. If you want a conversation to end, Sapadin recommended telling the other person you have to leave and say something positive about your shared interaction. If someone was complaining about some area of their life, she advised commenting that you hope things will get better for them. While the majority of the participants in both studies felt there was a point in the conversation when they wish it had ended, some wanted the conversation to go on longer. If you tend to fall in that category, Sapadin recommended paying close attention to your partner’s body language to pick up on hints they’re ready to end the discussion. If they are rolling their eyes, not making much eye contact with you or not responding to what you’re saying, it might be time to end the conversation, she said. People who wanted the conversation to continue longer enjoyed it just as much as people who said the conversation ended exactly when they wanted it to, Mastroianni found. “In my own conversations, I try to err on the side of leaving a little bit sooner with the understanding that you can talk to somebody again,” he said. In the future, Mastroianni said he’s interested in researching when it’s socially acceptable for people to leave a conversation and how conversations work in groups of more than two people.
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and close adviser to former President Bill Clinton, died Monday evening, multiple sources close to the family tell CNN.
Aung San Suu Kyi hit with more charges as protesters return to Myanmar streets
Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with more charges Monday, as protesters returned to the streets in a show of defiance following the deadliest day since the military seized power in a coup in early February. Suu Kyi appeared in a court hearing via video conference where she was charged with two more counts. One under Myanmar’s colonial-era penal code prohibiting publishing information that may “cause fear or alarm,” and another under a telecommunications law stipulating licenses for equipment, her lawyer said according to Reuters. Suu Kyi, who has not been seen by the public or her lawyers since she was detained, appeared to be in good health, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters. He added that she had requested to see her legal team during the hearing. A total of four charges have been leveled at Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy Party (NLD) won a landslide in November 2020 elections, which the military used as a pretext for seizing power. She has also been charged in relation to a national disaster law and an earlier count under the country’s import and export act. Min Min Soe told Reuters that Suu Kyi’s next hearing would be March 15.
Hong Kong protesters come out as 47 pro-democracy figures appear in court
Hundreds of protesters risked arrest to demonstrate outside a Hong Kong court, where 47 pro-democracy activists appeared Monday charged with subversion under the national security law, as authorities step up their crackdown against opposition voices. The protest was the largest seen in the city for months, with those gathered chanting the banned slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our time!” and carrying placards demanding the release of those rounded up under the sweeping legislation. Prosecutors had argued in court that the defendants were involved in a “massive and well-organized scheme to subvert the Hong Kong government” by organizing and participating in an unofficial primary election last July. Such contests are a normal function in democracies around the world, during which political parties select the strongest candidates for an election. The legislative elections were supposed to be held in September but were eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alan Leong, a lawyer and politician representing four of the defendants, said the charges filed on Sunday would be remembered as a “challenge on Hong Kong’s fair electoral system” and criticized prosecutors for bringing charges without sufficient evidence.
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and close adviser to former President Bill Clinton, died Monday evening, multiple sources close to the family tell CNN. He was 85.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
The former president of the National Urban League rose to prominence as a civil rights activist with close connections in all corners of American politics, though he was closest with Democrats, including presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama. He also worked with Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Jordan, born on August 15, 1935, graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in 1957, studied law at Howard University and began his career fighting segregation, beginning with a lawsuit against University of Georgia’s integration policy in 1961. He worked as a field director for the NAACP and as a director of the Southern Regional Council for the Voter Education Project before he became president of the National Urban League.
“Today, the world lost an influential figure in the fight for civil rights and American politics, Vernon Jordan. An icon to the world and a lifelong friend to the NAACP, his contribution to moving our society toward justice is unparalleled,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. “In 2001, Jordan received the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal for a lifetime of social justice activism. His exemplary life will shine as a guiding light for all that seek truth and justice for all people.”
New York Times: Third woman accuses Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019 as crisis deepens
A third woman has accused Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019, The New York Times reported Monday, adding to an escalating crisis facing the governor in the wake of two sexual harassment allegations.
The woman, Anna Ruch, told the Times that Cuomo approached her during a crowded wedding reception in New York in 2019. Ruch told the newspaper she thanked Cuomo for his toast to the newlyweds, and in response, she says he put his hand on her bare lower back, which the Times said was exposed in an open-back dress.
When Ruch removed his hand, Cuomo allegedly told her she seemed “aggressive” as he put his hands on her cheeks, she recalled to the Times. Cuomo then asked if he could kiss her, Ruch said, and she distanced herself as he came closer.
“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch told the Times. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”
The newspaper also reported that Ruch says she was later told by a friend that Cuomo had kissed her cheek as she pulled away.
The newspaper reported that her account of the episode was loud enough and could be heard by a friend standing nearby, who corroborated the exchange, along with photographs from the event and text messages at the time. The New York Times did not identify the friend in its reporting.
Left out of House stimulus, hospitals and nursing homes pin hopes on the Senate
Shut out of the stimulus package that passed the House last week, hospitals and nursing homes are hoping they can convince the Senate to give them an additional infusion of funding in its version of the $1.9 trillion relief bill.
Congress last year created and poured $178 billion into the Provider Relief Fund to help hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers pay for coronavirus-related expenses and offset revenue losses from postponing elective procedures.
Hospitals, however, say that only $4.4 billion will remain in the fund by the end of the month. Yet the pandemic remains a source of financial stress for many medical centers, they contend. They continue to treat many coronavirus patients, who require more intensive and costly care, and are still paying a hefty premium for staff, particularly nurses, and personal protective equipment. At the same time, many are seeing fewer non-Covid patients since some people remain reluctant to go to health care facilities for fear of contracting the virus.
Total hospital revenue in 2021 could be between $53 billion and $122 billion lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to a study released last week by the American Hospital Association.
