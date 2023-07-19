When most investors think about their retirement spending, they are mostly focused on how much they can spend while having their money last throughout their retirement years. They worry that they haven’t saved enough, or that inflation will eat into their savings, preventing their nest egg from lasting as long as planned. What many overlook is the order in which assets should be withdrawn.
During most of your saving years, you were told to diversify the tax treatment of your savings. 401(k)s are pre-tax contributions and taxed as ordinary income in retirement. Roth IRAs are after-tax savings with tax-free withdrawals in retirement. IRAs could consist of a mix of pre-tax and after-tax assets, and withdrawals from your brokerage accounts will likely be taxed at long-term capital gains rates. The order in which you withdraw them affects your tax situation, your Medicare premiums, and your estate plan. Additionally, Social Security benefits are also taxed when your income exceeds $25,000 per year for single taxpayers and $32,000 for married couples filing jointly, including income from investments held in retirement accounts like traditional 401(k)s and IRAs. Moreover, the amount retirees pay in Medicare premiums each year is based on the modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) from two years earlier.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
