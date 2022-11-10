Illustration_for_WildWoods_AGLOW_Resize.jpg (copy)

Inspired by native flora and fauna, Fernbanks multi-sensory experience called WildWoods: AGLOW reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.

 Photo: Fernbank

Fernbank Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new "WildWoods: AGLOW" exhibit that will open Nov. 17, the museum announced.

The exhibit will be open on select evenings through March 5, 2023. Tickets are now available for purchase at FernbankMuseum.org/AGLOW.