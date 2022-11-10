...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, west central, north central,
northeast, and northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Inspired by native flora and fauna, Fernbanks multi-sensory experience called WildWoods: AGLOW reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.
Fernbank Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new "WildWoods: AGLOW" exhibit that will open Nov. 17, the museum announced.
The exhibit will be open on select evenings through March 5, 2023. Tickets are now available for purchase at FernbankMuseum.org/AGLOW.
The all-new, limited-run nighttime experience offers a different experience within WildWoods, the 10-acre natural habitat that sits behind the museum.
Highlighting the complex, connected and sometimes-hidden stories that flourish in the surrounding forest, this innovative experience brings together the vast, natural environment with the latest innovations in immersive design and technology.
"Transformative illuminations, large-scale projections and original music compositions beckon guests into a nighttime wonderland of biodiversity," a press release from the museum said.
Inspired by native flora and fauna – and unlike anything else in Atlanta – this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.
“We are always exploring exciting ways to engage audiences with science and nature while tickling the imagination through innovative and fun programming,” said Fernbank President and CEO, Jennifer Grant Warner. “WildWoods: AGLOW is an exciting experience that will reveal nature’s magnificent wonders through beautiful, artistic and intentional uses of projection that enhance our understanding of the ecosystem that connects us all.”
Throughout the experience, guests will encounter nocturnal animals, forest projections, and interactive lighting integrated with the surrounding plants and forested environment.
Another zone features larger-than-life incandescent mushrooms that can respond to guest movement with a musical symphony of illuminated communication.
Developed in partnership with Thinkwell, a leading design and production agency creating immersive, content-driven experiences for brands and companies around the world,
“WildWoods: AGLOW” is the third endeavor between the two organizations, following the opening of the award-winning children’s exhibit NatureQuest in 2011 and the creation of a series of outdoor exhibits in WildWoods, which expanded Fernbank’s experiences into the outdoors in 2016.