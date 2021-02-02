Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...North and central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. These winds will contribute to cold wind chills in far north Georgia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&