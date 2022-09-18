A wet weekend in central and northern California has helped firefighters better contain the Mosquito Fire, the state's largest fire of the year.

The Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 75,000 acres, is now 34% contained, a significant jump from the 20% containment on Friday, according to a Sunday morning update on InciWeb.

CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

