...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late tonight.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
A rendering of what the new public art mural in Lilburn will look like when it is completed.
There's plenty to do at Lilburn Daze — the city's signature event. But this year you can also watch as the new public art mural is painted.
This past week, Lilburn artist Sonny Franks began painting the city's newest public art mural on a large brick wall of the city’s restroom facility near the children’s playground at Lilburn City Park. City officials said the mural will feature monarch butterflies of various sizes flying through an open window — "creating the magical perspective that the wall opens up into a whole new world."
Franks was inspired to create this mural by the Monarch butterfly gardens that are planted and maintained by the Ladybugs Garden Club. This garden club of local Lilburn volunteers maintain the various gardens along the Camp Creek Greenway trail in partnership with the City of Lilburn.
City officials said the location of the mural will attract lots of children and families as they walk by to play on the playground. In addition to the Monarch butterflies, the mural also includes a caterpillar, a ladybug (a nod to the Ladybugs Garden club)and the Old Town Lilburn logo.
Funding for this public art project comes from the city’s public art fund, which is funded by a small percentage charge on certain development permit fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.