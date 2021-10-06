Lilburn.jpeg

A rendering of what the new public art mural in Lilburn will look like when it is completed.

 Special Photo

There's plenty to do at Lilburn Daze — the city's signature event. But this year you can also watch as the new public art mural is painted.

This past week, Lilburn artist Sonny Franks began painting the city's newest public art mural on a large brick wall of the city’s restroom facility near the children’s playground at Lilburn City Park. City officials said the mural will feature monarch butterflies of various sizes flying through an open window — "creating the magical perspective that the wall opens up into a whole new world."

Franks was inspired to create this mural by the Monarch butterfly gardens that are planted and maintained by the Ladybugs Garden Club. This garden club of local Lilburn volunteers maintain the various gardens along the Camp Creek Greenway trail in partnership with the City of Lilburn.

City officials said the location of the mural will attract lots of children and families as they walk by to play on the playground. In addition to the Monarch butterflies, the mural also includes a caterpillar, a ladybug (a nod to the Ladybugs Garden club)and the Old Town Lilburn logo. 

Funding for this public art project comes from the city’s public art fund, which is funded by a small percentage charge on certain development permit fees.

