In 2015, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources teamed up to create Great Gwinnett Wetlands, an initiative designed to grow awareness and promote the continuing stewardship of the county’s numerous wetlands.

Wetlands function as sponges, collecting and storing excess water to help prevent flooding in local streams, rivers and lakes. The water stored within these wetlands is often shared with water resources like the Chattahoochee and Yellow rivers, which makes protecting these vital elements of the county’s ecosystem critical.

