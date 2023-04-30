In 2015, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources teamed up to create Great Gwinnett Wetlands, an initiative designed to grow awareness and promote the continuing stewardship of the county’s numerous wetlands.
Wetlands function as sponges, collecting and storing excess water to help prevent flooding in local streams, rivers and lakes. The water stored within these wetlands is often shared with water resources like the Chattahoochee and Yellow rivers, which makes protecting these vital elements of the county’s ecosystem critical.
On Saturday, May 6, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the Department of Water Resources will host the Ninth Annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands event in the wetlands that border Sweetwater Creek in Lawrenceville’s Bethesda Park. Volunteers are currently being sought to pick up litter, remove invasive plants and help educate community members about the importance of preserving wetlands.
“Great Gwinnett Wetlands was a real passion project for my predecessor, Connie Wiggins,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director of Clean & Beautiful in a news release. “She understood the important role wetlands play — including serving as a viable habitat for our precious flora and fauna. Connie set the bar high during the first two years of Great Gwinnett Wetlands and we’ve continued to carry that torch today.”
John Butler, outreach manager for the Department of Water Resources, added that the event also commemorates Water Professionals Appreciation Day, recognizing the many water professionals — in both the public and private sectors — that serve the county.
“Every day, we produce more than 70 million gallons of water to be used by the residents and businesses of Gwinnett County,” said Butler. “During Great Gwinnett Wetlands, teams from a number of environmental consulting firms will be represented and acknowledged.”
Marlatt added that during the 2022 Great Gwinnett Wetlands event, 138 people collected 122 bags of trash, 40 tires, one mattress and 100 yards of pipe in just four hours.
“We’re hoping for an even bigger turnout of volunteers this year so we can have a larger impact. Great Gwinnett Wetlands is an excellent service opportunity for high school green teams, church groups, civic organizations, neighborhoods and individuals with a heart for the environment and our community,” she said.
“It’s important to note that much of the area where we’ll be working is wet and muddy, so we highly recommend our volunteers wear close-toe shoes like hiking or rain boots, and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. They should also bring a snack and water bottle to stay hydrated.”
Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. at Bethesda Park and the event is expected to conclude around 1 p.m. Questions about Great Gwinnett Wetlands can be directed to Clean & Beautiful program manager Stephanie Marquardt via email at smarquardt@gwinnettcb.org and more information can be obtained by visiting www.gwinnettcb.org.
