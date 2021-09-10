LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team stretched its winning streak to 10 Thursday night with three victories highlighted by Callie Chapman’s 1,000th career assist.
The Storm defeated Lakeside-DeKalb (23-25, 25-22, 15-11), Fellowship Christian (25-20, 25-13) and Lakeview Academy (25-15, 25-11) in the home matches.
Chapman finished the evening with 70 assists along with eight aces. Teammates Gabi Harley (20 digs, eight aces) and Gracyn Miller (28 kills on .489 percentage) also contributed to the victories.
VOLLEYBALL
Peachtree Ridge outlasts North
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge won a thriller with North Gwinnett on Thursday, pulling out a 27-25, 20-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-11 victory.
Stephanie Hernandez had 35 digs, three aces and eight assists in the victory, while fellow senior Hannah Smith adde 12 digs and an assist. Jalyn Carter (15 kills on .454 percentage) and Genavi Oyoyo (12 kills on .387 percentage) led the attack, while Cadence Thomas had 10 kills (on .526 percentage) and a team-high 11 blocks.
Brookwood splits
SUWANEE — Brookwood went 1-1 in Thursday night matches, beating Collins Hill 25-17, 25-17 and losing to Clarke Central 25-20, 25-22.
The Broncos’ top performers were Hannah Sanders (nine kills, three blocks), Arianna Crayton (eight kills, three aces, four digs), Abby DeLoach (eight kills, two aces, 12 digs), Hana Kovacevic (five aces, 10 digs) and Keira Robinson (29 assists).
Norcross goes 1-1
NORCROSS — Norcross dropped its home match with Cherokee 25-20, 25-19, but rebounded for a 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over Chamblee.
The Blue Devils (9-15) were led by Claire Catterton (18 kills), Lauren Marschke (13 kills), Isabella Casagrande (38 assists, 14 digs), Reesa Schroeder (24 digs) and Amy Lokhorst (10 digs).
Parkview falls twice
LILBURN — Parkview dropped to 10-16 on the season with Thursday losses to Buford (25-11, 25-12) and Wesleyan (25-19, 25-17).
Buford goes 2-0
LILBURN — Buford defeated Parkview 25-11, 25-12 and topped Wesleyan 25-6, 25-8 on Thursday.
Ashley Sturzoiu had nine kills against Parkview, while Mikayla Hayden and Kiana Polk had six kills each against Wesleyan. Polly Cummings and Grace Moon each had 23 assists on the night.
GAC tops Roswell
ROSWELL — Greater Atlanta Christian beat Roswell 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 Thursday night.
The Spartans were led by Gracie Rose (22 digs), Maddie Burrough (32 assists) and Naya Ohuabunwa (eight blocks).
Wesleyan splits
LILBURN — Wesleyan split matches Thursday night, falling to Buford (25-6, 25-9) and defeating Parkview (25-19, 25-17).
The Wolves (15-12) were led by Nadia Desbordes’ eight kills and four blocks, and Emily Godfrey’s 20 assists.
Hebron drops pair
HOSCHTON — Hebron Christian lost matches to Jackson County (25-17, 25-17) and Oconee County (25-21, 25-21) on Thursday, falling to 10-9 on the season.
The top performers for the Lions were Kristian Brown (seven kills), Kayla Layne (six kills), Brooke Thao (five kills), Morgan Smith (20 assists), Cherokee Terry (18 digs) and Ramsey Chambers (three blocks).
