PEACHTREE CORNERS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team stretched its winning streak to 11 matches Thursday with wins over host Wesleyan and Johns Creek.
The Spartans topped Wesleyan 25-20, 25-18, then beat Johns Creek 25-23, 31-29.
Gracie Rose (20 kills) and Naya Ohuabunwa (14 kills) led the GAC attack, while Maddie Burrough had 38 assists and 14 digs. Autumn Clark had five aces against Wesleyan, and Kennedy Seymour had four blocks against Johns Creek.
VOLLEYBALL
Parkview rolls on Senior Night
LILBURN — Parkview made quick work of South Gwinnett on Senior Night in a 25-5, 25-15, 25-2 victory on Thursday.
Seniors Mia Mattson, Matai Jones, Abby Schirm, Maiah Sjogren and Peyton Refling played well for the Panthers (12-17).
Mountain View sweeps
SUWANEE — Natalie Wilholt had a good night hitting as Mountain View defeated Peachtree Ridge 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 on Thursday.
Norcross goes 2-0
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Northview (25-17, 25-16) and Cambridge (25-19, 25-10) in non-region matches Thursday.
Lauren Marschke (15 kills, six aces), Claire Catterton (12 kills), Isabella Casagrande (30 assists), Maya Ballerstedt (nine kills, four blocks) and Alaina Giordano (six aces) led the wins.
Archer goes 1-1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Brookwood, but lost to Winder-Barrow on Thursday.
Elizabeth Parker had a team-best eight kills, and Imani Howell had seven kills for the Tigers. Alexis Bartlett led in digs, and Kelsey Barwick led in serving.
Brookwood wins two of three
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood won two of three matches Thursday night at Archer.
The Broncos defeated Discovery (25-21, 25-14) and Winder-Barrow (21-25, 25-20, 15-11), but lost to Archer (25-23, 21-25, 15-8).
The Broncos were led by Abby DeLoach (17 kills, 20 digs, eight aces), Hannah Sanders (16 kills, six blocks, two aces), Keira Robinson (42 assists, 16 digs), Arianna Crayton (15 kills, 11 digs, three aces), Natasha Kravis (17 assists, 14 digs), Kate Phelan (12 kills, 19 digs, four aces) and Hana Kovacevic (five aces, 10 digs).
Providence cruises to wins
LILBURN — Providence Christian cruised to wins over Stone Mountain (25-3, 25-8) and Drew Charter (25-6, 25-9) on Thursday.
The Storm (18-9) got good performances from Virginia Compton (16 aces), Ryan Jeremiah (eight kills) and Gracyn Miller (seven kills).
Wesleyan drops two
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell to 15-16 on the season after Thursday losses to Greater Atlanta Christian (25-20, 25-18) and Johns Creek (26-24, 22-25, 15-11).
Morgan Perry (10 kills), Amber Mathis (nine kills), Sara Marie Miller (23 assists, 11 digs) and Lauren Van Wie (31 digs) led the way for the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.