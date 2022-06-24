Visibility Club, an organization that works to bridge gaps that the LGBTQ+ community faces in suburban areas, will host the first-ever county-wide Gwinnett Pride event on Saturday.
Nicole Love Hendrickson, Chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, is set to give a historic opening speech.
Visibility Club, created by Rolando Guzman, will present three Visibility Awards.
The award recipients are Jorge Estevez, the first openly LGBTQ+ TV anchor in Atlanta, Humberto Orozco, President of Latino LinQ, an organization dedicated to promoting HIV prevention and treatment among the Latino community, and Ben Ku, the first Asian American openly gay member of the Board of Commissioners in Gwinnett County.
In 2019, Ku presented the Board’s proclamation officially declaring June as Pride Month in the county.
In the same year, Visibility Club began as the Norcross Gay Club and hosted the first Norcross Pride.
Guzman stated “we received many messages from local residents expressing how meaningful that one event was for them, and for future generations, so we knew that we had to ensure the event continued but also that it should become as inclusive as possible.”
The organization changed its name to Visibility Club to ensure representation of all LGBTQ+ members in the county.
The Gwinnett Pride event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and will take place in Lillian Webb Park in Norcross.
The event will feature a lineup of local performers including Alma Mexicana, a dance group that presents traditional Mexican dances, and Exquisite Gender, Atlanta’s premiere LGBTQ+ rock band in addition to several other musical and dance performances.
“We hope to create a safe space where, even if temporarily, members of the LGBTQ+ community can feel welcomed, loved, and seen as they are, free to be themselves, out in the open and right in the heart of Gwinnett County,” said Guzman.
