UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vision for Britain's exit from the European Union cleared its first hurdle in Parliament, only to have lawmakers vote against the government's accelerated timeline for the legislation minutes later.
Members of Parliament backed the British government's 110-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), the piece of legislation that will enact Johnson's deal, by a majority of 329 votes to 299 on Tuesday evening, in what's known as the "second reading."
It marked the first time any Brexit bill has passed through Parliament.
In short order, lawmakers then rejected the government's controversial accelerated timetable for making the bill law, formally known as the program motion, by 322 votes to 308 forcing Johnson to pause the advance of the legislation.
Johnson, up on his feet after the defeat, congratulated members across the House of Commons for managing to "embrace a deal" in the "national interest." But expressed his disappointment that lawmakers voted against the schedule that would have allowed him to deliver on his "do or die" promise to pull Britain out of the EU by the current October 31 deadline -- which is now just nine days away.
After losing the vote, Johnson said the government "must accelerate preparations for a no-deal outcome" while it waits to see if the EU will grant an extension to Britain's departure from the bloc. "The EU must now make up their minds on Parliament's request," Johnson said, adding he would "pause" the legislation until the EU delivers its decision.
"One way or another we will leave the EU with this deal to which this house has just given its assent," he added.
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the government to "work with us all of us to agree a reasonable timetable" for the House to debate, scrutinize and amend this deal.
The government's efforts to force the lengthy and significant legislation through Parliament in just three days had proved incredibly divisive.
Some lawmakers argued that there was insufficient time to scrutinize the 110-page bill, which was published late on Monday.
"Issues like this need to be properly debated not rushed through. Government is storing up very serious future problems by the way it is trying to implement this," Labour MP Yvette Cooper tweeted.
The Labour Party argued that Johnson was running from proper parliamentary scrutiny. Its official position is to vote down both the bill and his timetable, but rebel MPs within the party could swing the votes towards Johnson.
Ken Clarke, a former Conservative minister turned independent whose vote could be crucial, added: "If the Government is for some reason insistent on dashing for this completely silly and irrelevant date which it keeps staking its fate on then give some proper time for debate. Two-and-a-bit days of ordinary parliamentary hours is plainly quite insufficient."
Johnson warned Tuesday that he would pull the bill altogether and push for a general election, if MPs attempted to derail the government's tight legislative timetable.
"I will in no way allow months more of this," Johnson said earlier on Tuesday.
"If we do this deal, if we pass this deal and the legislation that enables it, we can turn the page and allow this country and this Parliament to begin to heal and unite," he added.
Opposition lawmakers have twice rejected the Prime Minister's efforts to force a snap general election, calling for no-deal Brexit to be taken off the table first.
But Johnson may feel the calculus for a public vote has shifted since Saturday, when he was forced to request a Brexit extension from the EU -- something he said repeatedly he'd "rather be dead in a ditch" than agree.
The request for a Brexit extension is now sitting with the EU, and as a Labour spokesperson told CNN, "We've always said take the threat of no deal away and let's have an election."
If the extension is granted and it's long enough for the nation to hold an election, then it's full steam ahead with the campaign. And Johnson's seemed to be testing out his Brexit ballot box message in the chamber Tuesday night, saying: "Are honorable members really going to tell their constituents that at the last minute, they handed the decision to Brussels? Let's get Brexit done!"
At least one ex-Tory lawmaker though has suggested Downing Street is bluffing. Nick Boles -- a leader in the ex-Tory, anti-no-deal brigade -- said Tuesday there was "no way" Johnson would pull a successful bill.
"No 10 is bluffing, as usual. There is no way that after winning a famous victory on 2nd reading the PM is going to pull the bill just because MPs reject the programme motion. He will bring forward a revised motion giving us a few more days and blame Parliament for any extension," Boles tweeted.
This story has been updated.
CNN's Luke McGee and Rob Picheta contributed to this report.