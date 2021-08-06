The work on autonomous and electric vehicle technology taking place at Peachtree Corners' Curiosity Lab was in the spotlight Friday as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the lab's autonomous vehicle track and highlighted the Biden administration's commitment to clean energy vehicles.
The stop was one of two Buttigieg made in metro Atlanta to discuss electric vehicle-related investments that are included in the massive infrastructure bill that is making its way through Congress. The visit to Peachtree Corners, in particular, was intended to highlight electric vehicle charging stations and technology.
One such piece of infrastructure and technology being tested at Curiosity Lab is the solar charging station that is part of a partnership between the lab and The Ray solar roadway in Troup County.
"The climate opportunity is also a jobs opportunity in the president's view (and) in my view, and you see it right here," Buttigieg said. "Just a moment ago, we were looking at a solar roadway that can literally power the very cars that drive over it."
Buttigieg was the second member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to visit Gwinnett County, and the third to visit metro Atlanta, this week. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera visited Norcross Monday to discuss health care issues, including COVID vaccinations, with local leaders and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Atlanta Wednesday.
The transportation secretary's visit comes on the heels of Biden's announcement of an executive order calling on the auto industry to shift toward at least half of all vehicles made in the U.S. being electric vehicles, with the goal being to reach that milestone by 2030.
Such a shift won't be easy for multiple reasons. One of those is getting the auto industry to make that shift in production.
Another issue that has to be overcome is getting consumers to buy into the idea of purchasing electric vehicles and ensuring they are affordable.
"A couple of things can get in the way of a family of a consumer buying an electric vehicle," Buttigieg said. "One of them is range anxiety. Are you sure you're going to be able to get a charge to get to where you need to go?
"Now, that can is a smaller problem than it might seem like given that these cars often have 300, 400-plus mile ranges, but it can be an issue if you're taking road trips or working all day. That's why the charging infrastructure matters so much."
The other issue, Buttigieg acknowledged, was the cost of electric vehicles. But he added that Biden's American Jobs Plan includes rebates and incentives to reduce that cost.
"As we do that, the other thing we're going to see is bigger and bigger production numbers, which means the cost over time will go down on its own to where it becomes an absolute no-brainer, especially when you count the fuel savings," Buttigieg said.
But, Georgia stands to gain significantly from plans to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure. Buttigieg said the state would get $135 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure if the infrastructure bill becomes law.
Meanwhile, Buttigieg praised the work being done at Curiosity Lab to help develop the infrastructure technology that could help attract people to purchase electric vehicles.
"We see here how state and local, private and philanthropic partners are already at work creating our transportation future," Buttigieg said. "It's time for the federal government to step up and do it's part too.
"And, with the bipartisan infrastructure deal moving through the Senate as we speak, with leadership and support from members of House, like Rep. (Carolyn) Bourdeaux, we see an opportunity to supercharge, pun intended, the transportation future of this country."
While Bourdeaux has been working on several suburban infrastructure legislative goals, as part of her Futurefit The Suburbs initiative, she has also worked on getting solar power infrastructure for electric vehicles into the infrastructure package pending in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.