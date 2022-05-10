Who had U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux getting into a dispute with streaming service HULU, and parent company Disney, over an abortion-related campaign ad on their 2022 election bingo card?
Bourdeaux took aim at HULU on Tuesday, accusing it of censorship after it refused to air her pro-choice ad because it was allegedly deemed too "controversial" under HULU's new advertising guidelines. The ad is available to view on Bourdeaux's YouTube channel.
The ad in question highlights the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and says Bourdeaux would lead the fight ensure women continued to have the ability to choose whether they got an abortion or not.
“At this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, as the Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade, we cannot allow this kind of censorship on a major media platform, especially on this critical issue," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "I have marched, protested, and worked for many years to protect our reproductive rights.
"In Georgia, we are facing an abortion ban akin to something out of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale.’ Voters deserve to know that I will do everything within my power to protect access to reproductive care. Hulu should drop this dangerous and outrageous ban on pro-choice advertising.”
Bourdeaux is facing two challengers, fellow U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and state Rep. Donna McLeod, in the May 24 Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional District. The winner will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary race, which has drawn several GOP candidates, in November.
It's unclear how likely Bourdeaux is to get HULU, which is owned by Disney, to reverse course and air the ad. Disney Advertising's guidelines do state that "content that takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance (e.g. social issues)" is prohibited.
The Daily Post has reached out to HULU officials for comment on Bourdeaux's statement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.