Community involvement has always been a mantra for U.S Auto Sales, and company is taking a big step in that process. CEO Colin Bachinsky recently announced a new corporate partnership between the compny and the Boys & Girls Club of America.
The partnership will allow U.S. Auto Sales to support the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through academic success messaging, helping to ensure young people are equipped with the knowledge and understanding to put them on the path toward life-long success. Beyond providing financial support, U.S. Auto Sales’ 35-plus dealerships across the southeast will participate in local volunteer initiatives designed to provide support, tools, and connections which will benefit BGCA clubs and their members for years to come.
“U.S. Auto Sales supports the BGCA mission and looks forward to ensuring Club members have access to resource and opportunities to equip them with the knowledge and understanding to positively impact their lives, including making good decisions for their financial future”,” said Bachinsky. “The two organizations are similar in many aspects. Many of our employees here at U.S. Auto Sales grew up being involved with Boys & Girls Club of America, and there are a lot of BGCA locations near many of our U.S. Auto Sales dealerships.” U.S. Auto Sales will kick off the partnership with a holiday back-to-school drive benefiting local BGCA clubs.
This will be U.S. Auto Sales’ second large-scale outreach to support local families with back to school supplies this year. In July, the company gave away 1,800 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
“We’re very grateful to have the support of U.S. Auto Sales, providing academic and financial resources to help kids build essential skills in local Clubs throughout the Southeast,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Together, we will ensure young people are empowered with the resources they need to succeed in life.”
