“Jane Goodall — Reasons for Hope” opens Sept. 23 on Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theatre.

Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theatre will provide great new adventures this fall with two new films, “Jane Goodall — Reasons for Hope” and “Into America’s Wild.”

“Jane Goodall — Reasons for Hope” opens Friday, Sept. 23 and “Into America’s Wild” is set to debut on Saturday, Oct. 7.

