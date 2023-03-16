...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation recently selected two high school students from Gwinnett County as delegates for the 2023 Washington Youth Tour, which is scheduled scheduled for June 15-22.
Orit Endalk, a junior at Archer High School, and Luke Winter, a junior at Greater Atlanta Christian School, were chosen for the all-expense paid leadership development experience sponsored by Georgia’s electric cooperatives and organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
“Our delegates represent the values of Jackson EMC with their commitment to community service, high standards of integrity, and a spirit of cooperation,” said Jackson EMC President/CEO Chip Jakins.
Endalk is the daughter of Martha Tekle Negash and the late Endalkachew Abayneh of Lawrenceville. She plays violin in the Archer orchestra and is an accomplished pianist.
She is vice president of her school’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America chapter, and a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA), Mu Alpha Theta, and Science National Honor Society.
Endalk founded the Fiction Writing Club at Archer, and she competes on varsity tennis team. She is a volunteer for several local and national music clubs.
Winter is the son of Terra and Anthony Winter of Lawrenceville. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and competes on both the varsity football and varsity baseball teams as a scholar athlete.
He founded the Share Table initiative in Gwinnett County schools to address food insecurity and volunteers with Bears Make a Difference, a recreational baseball league for children with disabilities.
High school counselors and teachers in the Jackson EMC service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students could apply directly.
Delegates were selected based on academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and a personal interview.
