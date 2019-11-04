You've heard of a beer flight, but what about a nacho flight?
Nacho Daddy in downtown Duluth announced a special promotion on Nov. 6, National Nacho Day, with the return of the Nacho Flight.
Guests at Nacho Daddy can choose one of two flights of nachos to share or enjoy solo. The North of the Border Flight are $14.95 and includes Buffalo Hot Nachos, Average Burger Nachos and a BBQ Chicken Nacho.
The South of the Border Flight is $17.95 and includes Supreme Tostada Nachos, Fiesta Nachos and Enchilada Nachos.
Nacho Daddy’s Duluth location is the chain’s first location outside of Nevada. The original was in Henderson, Nevada. Another popular location is in Las Vegas near the Planet Hollywood Casino.