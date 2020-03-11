Georgia State Patrol shut down northbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Suwanee on Wednesday for several hours while clearing a wreck involving a tractor-trailer.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on I-85 just south of Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County.
Georgia State Patrol reported and SUV was traveling north and made an improper lane change causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV struck a guardrail and entered back into the roadway before it was struck by a tractor-trailer.
Georgia State Patrol said the tractor-trailer was disabled there were large amounts of debris in the roadway.
Police said the driver of the SUV was injured and transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
All lanes of I-85 North have been reopened.
