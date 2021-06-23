The Duluth Police Department said it has shut down Buford Highway between Rogers Bridge Rd. and Georgia Highway 120 after a crash that left multiple power lines down.
Duluth police officials said no injuries were reported from the accident, but to expect "major" delays.
"Please use alternate routes since this closure will be lengthy," Duluth police said via Twitter.
