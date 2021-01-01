COVID-19 dictated life in Gwinnett County and around the world
The global COVID-19 pandemic — which arrived in Georgia in March and led to public events being cancelled, work and learning shifting to a digital work from home format and restaurants switching to carry-out only —dominated 2020.
The wearing of face masks became commonplace, the phrase "social distancing" entered the lexicon as all aspects of life were altered by the pandemic.
Students spent about half, or a little more, of the spring semester participating in virtual learning only. The fall semester began in August with families having the option of their children participating in virtual or in-person learning for the semester.
New cases numbers saw peaks in the spring and in the summer, but they dropped significantly as fall began only to see a new spike as the year came to a close. On Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Gwinnett led the state in cases with 51,509 cases, 562 confirmed deaths, 39 probable deaths and 3,806 hospitalizations.
The year ended with two vaccines for COVID-19 becoming available and just beginning to be distributed with front life health care workers in the first wave of people eligible to receive it.
Democrats dominate Gwinnett elections that included historic firsts
The 2020 elections saw the continuation of a trend that first appeared in 2018: Democrats winning many elections for local offices.
Gwinnett had traditionally been a solidly Republican county since the early 1980s. All but one of the county-level offices were won by Democrats in 2020, however. The lone exception was that Republican school board member Mary Kay Murphy narrowly won re-election to her seat.
In addition to the local offices, Democrats also picked up the 7th congressional District seat and two more seats in the Gwinnett legislative delegation.
But, amidst the shift in the county from Republican to Democrat, there was another change: in many cases, races were won by the first African-Americans to be elected to those seats, including county commission chairman, sheriff, district attorney, tax commissioner and clerk of courts.
Louise Radloff looses re-election after nearly 50 years on the Gwinnett school board
Louise Radloff was a stalwart of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, having served on it since she was first elected in the early 1970's, but 2020 brought an end to her tenure.
Radloff was defeated in the Democratic Party primary election in June by Tarece Johnson, bringing her tenure on the school board to an end after 47 years, which made her the longest serving school board member in at least the state of Georgia.
Johnson went on to face a write-in challenger backed by local but no candidate who was running as the GOP's official nominee for the seat in November. The Democrat won the seat and was sworn in last month.
Gwinnett residents join in Black Lives Matter protests
Over the summer, Gwinnett residents were among the voices calling for justice over the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery among others.
The Lawrenceville area, in particular, became a site of multiple protests starting in June as residents took to the street to demand reforms in how law enforcement handles minority communities. In many of the high profile deaths, including Floyd, Taylor and Brooks, they were killed during encounters with police.
In Arbery's case, he was killed by White men who pursued him as he was out for a run.
The calls were not just limited to demanding reforms, however. Kirkland Carden, who won an election to the county commission in 2020, circulated a petition calling for the removal of a Confederate memorial on the grounds of the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse.
Gwinnett unveils plans for massive Rowen development
Gwinnett County announced a major investment in the eastern part of the county in late August with the unveiling of plans for the massive Rowen project.
The research park-oriented development, which county officials preferred to call a "knowledge community," encompasses nearly 2,000 acres of land between Dacula, Auburn, State Route 316 and the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. The county commissioners voted in August to issue up to $72 million in bonds for the project, with much of the money expected to be spent on land acquisition.
The project, inspired by the Research Triangle area in North Carolina, is expected to generate 18,500 new jobs by 2035 and as many as 100,000 jobs once it is fully built out decades from now.
Judge Kathryn Schrader's computer trespassing trial ends with a mistrial
One of the more bizarre stories to emerge in 2019 was the case involving Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader, District Attorney Danny Porter, a private investigator and a man who once took an Alford Plea on child molestation charges.
That case went to trial in February 2020 as Schrader went on trial alone for computer trespassing charges after three co-defendants — including the private investigator and two men he brought in, including accused child molester Ed Kramer — took plea deals.
The judge said she hired the private investigator, TJ Ward, because she thought Porter or people in his office had hacked her computer and were spying on her. Porter denied trying to spy on Schrader.
Ward had Frank Karic, the fourth defendant in the case, install a computer monitoring device that Kramer then used to look at activity on the judge's computer, although prosecutors said it gave him access to the court system's entire computer network.
The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case so a mistrial was declared, which meant Schrader could still face a retrial. The judge ended up losing her re-election bid later in the year.
Former Gwinnett police officer convicted by jury in connection with 2017 excessive force case
One of two former Gwinnett County police officers accused of beating an African-American man in the middle of Sugarloaf Parkway in 2017 was convicted by a jury on multiple charges related to that incident in February.
Robert McDonald was found guilty of aggravated assault, battery and felony violation of oath by public officer.
The charges stem from an April 12, 2017, incident in which McDonald and former police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni were accused of assaulting Lawrenceville resident Demetrius Bryan Hollins during a traffic stop. In addition to Hollins being struck by both men, McDonald was accused of kicking him while he was in handcuffs.
Gwinnett voters reject transit expansion — again
For the second time in as many years, voters in Gwinnett County rejected a referendum designed to fund transit expansion in the county, but this time the margin of defeat was much slimmer than it was in 2019.
The county was effectively slit 50-50 on a referendum that was on the general election ballot in November, with the "No" votes prevailing by a margin of just over 1,000 votes. It was the closest Gwinnett has ever come to passing a referendum on funding transit expansion.
County leaders are expected to try again, but the earliest they are expected to put it on the ballot is November 2022 although, with a special purpose local option sales tax referendum expected to be on that ballot, transit expansion may not appear on a ballot again until November 2024.
Gwinnett County buys Gwinnett Place Mall
Gwinnett County commissioners ended 2020 with one final economic development move: the $23 million purchase of ailing Gwinnett Place Mall in December.
The mall, whose struggles have been well publicized in recent years, had been on the market for a year, although rumors were beginning to surface that potential buyers were balking at an alleged $40 million price tag.
So, the county stepped in and bought the mall. The purchase did not include the Macy's, Mega Mart, Beauty Master and former Sears spaces, however. It will be up to the almost entirely new county commission to plan the mall site's redevelopment.
Ellen Gerstein and Randy Redner announce retirement plans
Two community leaders announced in 2020 that they would retire — although one of them later announced plans to stay a little bit longer to help with the COVID-19 response.
In June, Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services Executive Director Ellen Gerstein announced her plans to retire at the end of the year. Her announcement was preceded in February by one from Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia CEO Randy Redner, who also planned to retire.
Redner later agreed to extend his tenure with the community foundation to 2023, however, to help with COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.
