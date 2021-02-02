- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Full
DRIVER Semi trailer repair facility is seeking a driver/s…
Full
MECHANIC Semi trailer repair facility is seeking a mechan…
Commercial
GWINNETT-SNELLVILLE COBBLESTONE OFFICE PARK Heart of Snel…
- Three Rochester police officers are removed from patrol after incident involving 9-year-old girl
- Three people are dead after an argument over snow shoveling leads to murder-suicide
- Gwinnett County man among six indicted in $2.7 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme
- UPS gives its Express delivery boxes a Black History Month makeover
- Pfizer expects to rake in sales of $15 billion from its Covid-19 vaccine this year
- Gwinnett County man who was a former law enforcement officer headed to prison for making fake IDs, credit cards
- Elbert County physician practice suspended for administering vaccines outside Public Health guidelines
- State data shows Gwinnett County leads Georgia in total new COVID-19 cases
- Harbins Road at State Route 316 interchange conversion in Gwinnett County proceeding on schedule
- Gwinnett County is among the Georgia counties where UK COVID-19 variant has shown up
- Gwinnett police arrest suspect in murder that prompted Georgia Gwinnett College lockdown
- State legislator from Gwinnett wants Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stripped of committee assignments and censured
- Gwinnett County lawmaker booted from Georgia House floor for refusing COVID-19 test
- Publix announces second round of COVID-19 vaccines heading to select Georgia pharmacies
- Local education leaders, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux calling on Gov. Brian Kemp, President Joe Biden to prioritize teachers in vaccine rollout
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 25
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 1
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This farmhouse-style home in Suwanee has it all, including the perfect spot to watch the big game
- Youngest and oldest presidents in US history
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 31
- ON THE MARKET: Former UGA star Matthew Stafford's Michigan home is for sale for $6.5 million
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 25
- FLASHBACK: Snow-mageddon 2014
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 25-31
