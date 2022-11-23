The holiday season can be a very hectic time.
From shopping to cooking, and from wrapping presents to family gatherings, there’s not a lot of time to just have fun.
The holiday season can be a very hectic time.
From shopping to cooking, and from wrapping presents to family gatherings, there’s not a lot of time to just have fun.
Fortunately for county residents, Gwinnett has plenty of holiday-themed shows that offer a chance to enjoy a fun night out.
Here are some shows you don’t want to miss:
Where: Gas South Theatre (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)
When: Nov. 19 -20
Showtimes: Nov. 19, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; Nov. 20, 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50 — $21.50 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.
Where: Red Clay Music Foundry (3116 Main Street, Duluth)
When: Nov. 26
Showtime: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $25 and can be purchased via eddieowenpresents.com or by calling the box office at 404-478-2749.
Where: Aurora Theatre (128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)
When: Nov. 25 — Dec. 23
Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 at 10 am., Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: Start at $40 and can be purchased by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.
Where: Gas South Theatre (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)
When: Nov. 25-27; Dec. 10-11
Showtimes: Nov. 25, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 26, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 27, 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
Tickets: $25-$28 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.
Where: Eagle Theatre, 5029 W Broad St., Sugar Hill
When: Dec. 2-4
Showtimes: Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 3, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
Tickets: $20 and can be purchased via bigtickets.com
Where: Aurora Theatre (128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)
When: Dec. 3
Showtimes: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (show lasts 40-55 minutes)
Tickets: $7 and can be purchased by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.
Where: Gas South Theatre (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)
When: Dec. 3 — 18
Showtimes: Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m.; Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 11, 2 p.m.; Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, 2 p.m., 7 :30 p.m.; Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $22-$42 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.
Where: Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)
When: Dec. 8
Showtime: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10.50 — $60.50 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.
Where: Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)
When: Dec. 11
Showtimes: 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $29 — $119.50 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.
Where: Gas South Theatre (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)
When: Dec. 20-21
Showtimes: 7 p.m.
Tickets: $77 — $93 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal …
LEGAL NOTICE City of Berkeley Lake SPECIAL CALLED WORK SE…
Wanted and needed, a Licensed Psychologist A practicing C…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.