Zona Caribbean Bar & Grill
4181 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Norcross
470-406-6339
Open Since: July 2019
Owners: Leo Romero, Jose Amico
Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Saturday; 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday
Location: Shopping center near intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road
Atmosphere: With sports on every television, Zona Caribbean Bar & Grill has the appeals of a typical sports bar with a unique menu.
There’s an outdoor patio area with inverted umbrellas for the summertime. The dining area is a mix of high-top and regular tables that seat about four people per table. There are five enormous booths that the restaurant inherited from the previous occupant of the building. There’s also a stage for live music. Zona Caribbean, which was recently granted a liquor license, wants to be known as a spot for nightlife as much as it’s a place for authentic Caribbean cuisine.
“It’s been a real rebirth,” co-owner Jose Amico said. “Now that we have that, we can start our nightlife and do other things as well.”
A night out at Zona Caribbean may also include live music.
“On Friday we’ll have jazz music,” owner Leo Romer said. “On Sunday we’ll have Rum-Punch (brunch time) and we’ll have a live band too.”
The location, Amico said, is good for a new restaurant that’s near the intersection of two busy roads in Gwinnett County.
“It’s so convenient right off the highway,” Amico said. “You get a lot of stopped traffic, so people come through here. We’re very visible.”
Menu: Most dishes on Zona’s menu is embroidered with the corresponding flag from the nation the dish originated. Amico said executive chef Miguel Martinez brings experience from resorts and charged with making a menu that harkens to a “down home” style from the Caribbean.
Amico said he grew up in New York City while spending summers in the Dominican Republic where he worked on a family farm and experienced the cuisine of the rural area his family is from.
“We represent the Caribbean Sea, that’s our theme,” Amico said. “We even have Key Lime pie. We’re trying to be as authentic as possible while being unique to ourselves.”
A popular dish hails from Puerto Rico called Mofongo. Mofongo is a Puerto Rican dish with fried plantains as its main ingredient, mashed together with pork rind and garlic. It’s served with the choice of chicken, pork, beef or shrimp.
Another platter that turns heads is the Red Snapper. The whole red snapper is fried, seasoned with a tropical Caribbean orange mojo sauce and served with a side of fried plantains and house salad.
“We have a mix of rooted cooking and flamboyant cooking,” Amico said. “The Red Snapper, you actually appreciate that when it comes to your plate. You’re not actually expecting a standing fish.”
The Paella Creole serves two people and is one of the more photogenic items, perhaps why it’s on the front of the restaurant’s menu. It is made with a base of rice, toped with a hodge-podge of shrimp, lobster, clams, calamari, octopus and served with a house salad.
Something You May Not Know: Zona Caribbean has a totally different Sunday brunch menu called Rum-Punch-Carnival Brunch.
The brunch menu is available starting at 11 a.m. Items like Trio Mofonguito are a mini spin on the regular Mofongo available on the dinner menu. Other items, like Chicken & Waffle harken to a more American brunch item.
There’s also a cocktail menu that features Rum Punch and a Rum Punch Daiquiri.