6365 Spalding Drive
Peachtree Corners
678-691-0547
Owners: Long Tran and Susie Martono-Tran
Open Since: Jan. 18
Hours: 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., Mondays through Sundays
Location: In the Spalding Center shopping center/business park, just north of Holcomb Bridge Road on Spalding Drive.
Atmosphere: Peachy Corners Cafe co-owner Long Tran said he wants the community to view the eatery as more than just another coffee shop.
“We actually want people to gather and meet here,” Tran said. “We want it to be a community space. At a lot of other coffee shops, they want you in and out as fast as possible because space is limited. We want it to kinda feel like home.”
To that end, parents and kids are welcome at the cafe. There are puzzle and board games for families to play while they hang out and enjoy coffee and some food. Weekends are busier than weekdays.
The restaurant, which has ample space for guests, hosts birthday parties, book clubs and gatherings of social clubs as well. Customers could make reservations for a “Galantine’s Day” High Tea with drinks and tiered displays of pastries on Thursday. In January, children were given red envelops that contained coupons in celebration of Lunar New Year.
Peachy Corners Cafe is also “slowly incorporating” open mic and unplugged nights where people can perform spoken word poetry or give an acoustic musical performance, Tran said.
There is also a conference room, with audio/visual capabilities, for businesses that want to hold small group meetings, or for tutoring sessions, at the restaurant.
Menu: Peachy Corners Cafe is first and foremost a coffee shop, so there aren’t many menu items that are served hot — other than the coffee, of course. Tran is keen to point out that the restaurant is not a “hot foods place” when describing the eatery.
“I make that distinction because I’ve been getting a lot of customers coming in, asking for omelets and soups, and I think it’s because of a couple of places — Black Walnut (Cafe), Pablo’s (Bakery) — they’ve all gone out of business, so there’s not as many small cafes serving omelets and soups that are local anymore,” Tran said.
A big part of the menu is the drinks, whether it be coffee — lattes are a popular option in that area — bubble tea or “unicorn” drinks. That doesn’t mean there isn’t some food on the menu though.
There are some cold sandwiches, such as a turkey and cheese sandwich on wheat, a ham and cheese sandwich and a chicken salad with cranberries and pecans sandwich. All of the sandwiches are served on 21-grain wheat bread.
One item that has quickly emerged as a favorite among customers, Tran said, is the Strawberry Avocado Toast. It is pretty much what the name says it is: sliced strawberries atop an avocado spread on a slice of 21-grain wheat bread. One ingredient that isn’t referenced in the name however, is the balsamic drizzle laid down atop the strawberries. There is also some balsamic flavoring worked into the avocado spread.
“That’s probably our most popular menu item,” Tran said.
Another highlight of the menu is the Affogato Espresso, in which vanilla ice cream is put into a glass and a shot of espresso is then poured in with it.
The Unicorn Passion Fruit is one option for customers who want a fun-looking, fruity drink. A butterfly pea flower “unicorn” mix is added to the passion fruit drink, creating cascading layers of colors with purple on top, followed by orange below it and yellow on the bottom.
There are some pastries served at the shop, but Tran said they are provided by an outside bakery.
One treat that is made and served at the restaurant are the cookie truffle pops.
One is an Oreo pop, which is ground up Oreo cookies mixed with cream cheese formed into a ball and covered with a chocolate glaze. The other is a Biscoff pop, which is ground up Biscoff cookies mixed with cream cheese formed into a ball and covered with a white chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
Something You May Not Know: Although they opened Peachy Corners Cafe together, neither Tran or his wife have experience in the restaurant business. Tran previously worked in the IT industry and his wife continues to work in accounting. They got the idea for Peachy Corners Cafe from conversations they heard among other parents at the karate school their children attend about how there were no coffee shops close to the school.
“I stumbled across this space and my wife was like ‘Yes, let’s do bubble tea and coffee,’” Tran said.
