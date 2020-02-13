On The Menu

Ham and Cheese Sandwich: $5.95. Ham and Cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 21-grain wheat bread.

Strawberry Avocado Toast: $6.95. Sliced strawberries, avocado cream and balsamic drizzle on a 21-grain wheat toast.

Strawberry Bubble Tea: $3.75 for medium and $4.50 for a large. Strawberry flavored tea with tapioca balls.

Affogato: $5. Scoop of vanilla ice cream and a shot of espresso.

Unicorn Passion Fruit: $5. Crushed Butterfly Pea Flower "Unicorn Mix" and a Passion Fruit Punch.

Earl Grey Lavender Latte: $4.50. Latte with earl grey and lavender flavorings and tapioca balls.

Cookie Truffle Pops: $2.50. Comes in an Oreo flavor, left, and a Biscoff flavor, right. Oreos, or Biscoff, cookies are ground up and mixed with a cream cheese, formed into a ball and then covered in a glaze.