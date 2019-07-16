For each Apollo 11 astronaut, the lunar mission was his second, and last, spaceflight. Each was born in 1930; Neil Armstrong died in 2012 following complications from heart surgery. Neil Armstrong, commander, joined NASA in 1962. He and David Scott were the crew of Gemini 8 in March 1966, when they performed the first docking of two spacecraft. Prior to joining NASA, he flew 78 missions in the Korean War as a Navy fighter pilot. Later, as a test pilot, he flew the X-15 seven times, among other craft. Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, joined NASA in 1963. He and Jim Lovell were the crew of Gemini 12 in November 1966, when he performed extravehicular activities (EVAs) three times for a total of more than 5 hours. Prior to NASA, he was an Air Force fighter pilot who flew 66 combat missions in the Korean War. Michael Collins, command module pilot, joined NASA in 1963. He and John Young were the crew of Gemini 10 in July 1966, when they made rendezvous with two spacecraft and Collins performed two EVAs. Prior to NASA, he was an Air Force fighter pilot, although he didn’t fly combat missions. He became a pilot at the U.S. Air Force Experimental Flight Test Pilot School in 1960 .
