Test article 1

Daily Post 2013 Boys Basketball Player of the Year and current Denver Nuggets guard Brandon Goodwin took time to catch his breath, and catch up with his former high school program at Norcross, during the NBA All-Star break.
Each week during the spring sports season the Daily Post will honor a Fans Choice Spring Athlete of the Week based on fan voting during the week at www.gwinnettprepsports.com. Voting begins by Monday morning and closes at noon on Thursday. The winner will be honored in the print and web vers…
The Zaxby’s Archer Invitational will host the most varsity track teams in the event’s history Saturday. Weather spoiled what would have been the first junior varsity and middle school addition to the annual meet.
In a game lacking much offense at all, the senior gave the Mustangs just enough to overcome a frustrating start. Dunn scored all of Meadowcreek’s points in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 24.
Buford’s boys basketball team didn’t always select the best shots and wasn’t very consistent at the free throw line, but its defense and rebounding efforts pulled the Wolves through in a 64-38 second-round win over Villa Rica.
Tied 11-11 in the first quarter, Lanier pulled off a massive run late in the second quarter to take a 32-15 lead at halftime. Lanier cruised from there into its third-round game against Glynn Academy next week. The universal coin flip from GHSA on Tuesday grants Lanier home court over Glynn …
Despite missing the front end of a 1-and-1, a half-court heave from Mill Creek senior Madison Riley missed at the buzzer, sending the Bulldogs into a frenzy with a 43-40 victory and a spot in next week’s Elite 8 round for the first time since 2004.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
US Capitol Police are investigating a "suspicious vehicle" in front of the Supreme Court and have closed roads in the area, the agency said on Twitter.
US Capitol Police on Tuesday took into custody a suspect from a "suspicious vehicle" parked near the Supreme Court after giving the person commands and using a flash bang device.
"One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV. The man is in custody. Everyone is safe," Capitol Police said on Twitter.
More than a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles, including a tactical vehicle, could be seen in the area after USCP said on Twitter they were investigating a "suspicious vehicle" and closed roads in the area.
The Supreme Court, which returned to in-person arguments for the start of a new term Monday, is hearing arguments again Tuesday in the courtroom.
"Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can," Capitol Police said on Twitter, adding: "We are continuing to investigate. We will provide more information as soon as we can."
According to Capitol Police, the following road closures are in effect: First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE; and East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE.
This story has been updated with additional information.
