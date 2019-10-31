Police said a 13-year-old boy is dead after his friend accidentally shot him while they were playing with guns at a Duluth apartment.
Police said Jair Gonzalez, who died Wednesday afternoon, was accidentally shot by his 14-year-old friend. The guns they were playing with were located in an apartment, according to police.
Police said officers responded to Portico Apartments at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a 911 caller said a 13-year-old boy was shot while playing with a gun with his friend.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, located at 2110 Preston Park Drive in Duluth, they found Gonzalez bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said homicide detectives responded to investigate the incident.
Gonzalez's friend is being charged as a juvenile with Reckless Conduct and his name is not being released, police said.