After spending two years at Virginia Tech, former Greater Atlanta Christian standout Carson Taylor was drafted in the fourth round, 130th overall, in the 2020 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

Viewed by many as a catching prospect, the switch hitter performed well in his two years at Virginia Tech. After hitting .290 as a freshman, Taylor was off to a great start this past season hitting .431 with seven doubles and two home runs before the coronavirus pandemic ended his season.

WIth the selection, Carson became the 12th player in Virginia Tech history to get drafted.

Former Norcross two-sport star Baron Radcliff, who later took his talents to the baseball diamond at Georgia Tech, was drafted 146th overall in the fifth round Thursday night by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, the left-hander’s raw power intrigued many teams in this year’s draft class. Radcliff launched 12 home runs last season for the Yellow Jackets.

This marks the second time Radcliff has been drafted. He was originally drafted out of high school in the 40th round in 2017 by the hometown Atlanta Braves, but chose to attend Georgia Tech.