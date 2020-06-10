Tax commissioner may not be one of the higher profile offices on a ballot, but Democrats will have to go to the polls one more time to decide who their nominee for the office will be.
Tiffany Porter and Regina Carden are heading to a runoff in August to see who will be the Democratic Party's nominee against Republican incumbent Richard Steele in November. With 99.36% of precincts reports, Porter had received 44.64% of the 66,218 votes counted in Tuesday's primary for the seat while Carden got 38.89%.
Maureen McIvor came in third in the three-person race with 16.48% of the vote.
Carden is the mother of former Duluth City Councilman Kirkland Carden, who is the Democratic Party's nominee for the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.
