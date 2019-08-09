Detectives noticed a connection between two separate incidents in which an app was used to arrange a meet-up and robbery based on a common LetGo username “LRN J.”
Police said one victim was selling a gaming system and met with with a prospective buyer that identified by the name “LRN J” at a BP Gas Station located on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
The victim was met by two men, who looked at the game system. One man said he did not have enough money and went inside the gas station. While the victim packed up the game system, the other suspect grabbed the system and fled. The male in the gas station ran in the opposite direction.