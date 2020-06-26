Six men were hospitalized and a male suspect shot dead by armed police during a major incident in the city center of Glasgow, Scotland, in which an officer was reportedly stabbed.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police responded to a report of an incident at the Park Inn hotel on West George Street at 12:50 p.m. Friday local time (7:50 a.m. ET).

"Officers were on the scene within two minutes, and armed officers shortly afterward, and the incident was quickly contained," he said.

"A man was shot by armed police and has died. Six other men are in hospital for treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition. The officer's family is aware.

"The other men in hospital are aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. Liaison officers have been appointed. "Our thoughts are with the families of those who were injured, including our officer."

Johnson said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and the investigation is continuing, but he added that there was "no wider risk to the public."

Dozens of police vehicles, along with fire trucks and ambulances, attended the scene. Armed police were seen entering a building next to the hotel.

"I heard sirens and headed down," witness Jamie O'Neill, a cellphone store owner who works nearby, told CNN.

He said ambulances and police, including armed response officers, were arriving at the scene. In the distance, he said, he could see people being transported on stretchers.

Radisson Hotel Group, which owns the Park Inn, said the hotel has been used for temporary housing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that happened today on West George Street in Glasgow. We are working with the hotel owner and all the relevant local authorities, including Police Scotland, to support the investigation," said Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president Northern & Western Europe, in a statement provided to CNN.

The Scottish Refugee Council said it was seriously worried about the situation at the hotel.

The refugee and migrant support group, Positive Action in Housing, said the hotel was being used by housing contractor Mears to accommodate asylum seekers on behalf of the UK government.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Scottish Refugee Council said: "Like everyone else, we are seriously worried about the situation at the Park Inn. We're trying to get as much info as possible from Police Scotland and our thoughts are with everyone affected."

Mears has previously commented about its use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman told CNN on Friday: "We are referring all inquiries to the Home Office as this is an ongoing police operation."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident at West George Street in Glasgow, which is currently being investigated by the police."

Earlier, Greater Glasgow police tweeted: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted: "We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support."

The police federation said "the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service."

Chairman David Hamilton said that the federation was focused on "assisting the family of our colleague who has been seriously injured."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful" and asked the public via Twitter to avoid the area of where the incident took place, while the police deal with it, and not to share unconfirmed information.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," Johnson tweeted.

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved."

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson expressed sympathy for those affected by the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: "My thoughts are with all those affected in Glasgow and the brave emergency services who step forward to protect us."

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reports coming out of the Glasgow incident are "deeply alarming" and asked the public to avoid the area.

She tweeted: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area."

CNN's Schams Elwazer, Paul Murphy, Nada Bashir, Dan Wright and Niamh Kennedy contributed reporting.