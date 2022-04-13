For more than15 years, Zander Steffey and Jack Swift have been classmates, teammates, bandmates and the best of friends.
And now Steffey and Swift have made a bit of history together as they are the first National Merit finalists at Sugar Hill Christian Academy, which was established in 2000 and offered high school classes starting in 2017. Based on their PSAT scores, Steffey and Swift were selected among about 7,500 students across the nation (and among 50,000 candidates) for National Merit finalist honors.
“What’s funny about both of them is they have been neck-and-neck as our top two students since they started high school,” said SHCA counselor Cheryl Baraban of Steffey and Swift. “And they’re best friends. It’s cool to see how they’ve risen to the top of their class in a lot of areas.”
Steffey is the school’s valedictorian, while Swift was named salutatorian. They were also are SHCA’s Star Students and serve on the school’s Student Leadership Committee.
“They’re leaving a great legacy behind, and not just in academic achievement,” said Baraban. “They’re pretty much the whole package.”
“It’s really nice,” said Steffey of being one of the school’s first National Merit finalists. “We’ve been there so long and we’ve seen the program grow, so it’s exciting to be able to represent the school in this way.”
The 18-year-olds started in SHCA’s preschool program together and will graduate with their fellow seniors in May. They’ve basically spent every school day of their lives together. Although they’ve been collaborators on athletic teams, musical ensembles, clubs, committees and community service projects, they’ve also been competitors – albeit friendly ones – for academic honors.
“We’ve known each other since kindergarten,” said Swift, who plans to enroll at the University of Georgia in the fall. “We’ve both been at the academy the whole time. We’ve gotten closer each year. We’re definitely not rivals – we’re the closest of friends.”
“I’ve never viewed us as competitors,” added Steffey, who in late March had not determined his next step but was weighing opportunities with Georgia, Georgia Tech and Alabama, among others. “If there’s any competition, it’s that we both want each other to do well. It’s more of a cooperative thing. We’re friends and we support each other.”
Steffey and Swift have played a key role in the high school’s development, which includes establishing a basketball team that in its first year had but five players but this season won the GCAA Division II state championship. They’re National Honor Society members, Beta Club members and are involved in a host of other school- and community-related activities.
Steffey, the son of Candace and Raymond Steffey of Flowery Branch, plans to study computer science in college and has already taken a number of dual enrollment courses through Liberty University and Middle Georgia State University. Swift, the son of Lara and Don Swift of Sugar Hill, said he plans to study business at UGA’s Terry College, pointing out that both his mother and father are UGA business school alums.
Both scholars – who also sing and play guitar in the school’s worship band – are adamant that SHCA more than prepared them for their next steps.
“It’s been fantastic,” said Swift. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I had a decision to make coming into high school because (SHCA’s high school) had only been open a year and was real small at the time. But I can look back and honestly say it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made.”
“This school has gone over and above what they needed to do,” said Steffey. “One of the benefits of a small school is the relationships you develop – they’re so much stronger, especially with faculty. They’re not just teachers to me – they’re mentors. It has prepared me…the online program has been an unstructured environment where I work at my own pace and that’s taught me time-management skills and study habits and productivity. The way the school has been built has been supportive to my growth.”
And both assented that while they’re looking forward to going forward, their days together at SHCA will always resonate in their memories.
“It’s going to be bittersweet leaving this chapter, but it’s all I’ve ever known,” said Swift. “I’ve been a Georgia fan all my life, so I wouldn’t have it any other way than to go to Athens. I’m very optimistic.”
“It will be bittersweet,” said Steffey. “I try not to think about leaving too much, unless I’m getting excited about it. I care about all these people so much. It’s going to be one thing to leave all this behind. It’s going to be a shift, but it’s also exciting because I can start chasing all the things I want to do in life.”
