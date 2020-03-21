Georgia Gwinnett College has had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, school officials told employees and students in an email Friday afternoon.
The Daily Post obtained a copy of the email which states a student assistant who worked in GGC's Academic Enhancement Center tested positive for the disease. It is not immediately clear where the student is from.
A spokeswoman for the college said she could not provide more details beyond what was in the email to the school community, other than to say the school is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The individual has reported last being on campus on March 12," GGC Chief of Police and Associate Vice-President of Operations Terrance Schneider said in the email to employees. "The individual has been advised to self-isolate at home and is not in the Lawrenceville area."
Officials at the college are urging employees to remain calm. They have also asked the staff to respect the student assistant's privacy and not disclose his or her identity if they know who it is.
Schneider told employees to respect the privacy of people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can "focus completely on their health" and work on recovering.
"While we understand the concerns and fear around COVID-19, it is extremely important to stay calm and maintain a close eye on your health and any symptoms that may arise," Schneider told employees. "The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild with symptoms similar to a cold."
Employees are being told that, if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19, they should cal their doctor or hospital before going in for a check-up, avoid contact with others and tell their doctor about any recent travel.
They are also being told to: wash their hands regularly; practice social distancing; not touch their eyes, noses or mouths; cover coughs and sneezes with tissues; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home if they feel like they may be experiencing symptoms; respect personal space while greeting other people; follow guidance from the CDC, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, concerning personal and business travel; and be mindful about avoiding contact with high-risk population groups, such sa the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.
"Health officials continue to take precautionary measures to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public in identifying potential contacts," Schneider told employees.
GGC has set up a COVID-19 information page at bit.ly/2WvcJQd and a frequently asked questions page at bit.ly/2U6oXx4.
