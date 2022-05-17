State Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, is facing a state ethics investigation into allegations that he has not operated with transparency about where more than $5,000 in campaign expenditures went as he faces a primary election showdown against a fellow Republican state lawmaker.
Haralson County resident Cameron Patterson filed the complaint against Clark with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission last month. Clark announced last summer that he would not run for re-election this year, but reversed course earlier this year and announced he would run for the House District 100 seat, pitting him against fellow state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, in the May 24 Republican primary.
The complaint implies, through some conjecture, an allegation that Clark could have funneled funds from his campaign to himself, but it does not outright make that accusation.
“David Clark has made over $5,000 in reimbursements to himself from his campaign accound (sic) and has failed to list the end recipient of the funds,” Patterson wrote in the complaint. “This is a violation of the Campaign Finance Act and Commission Rule 189-3..06. This type of behavior could be used to funnel campaign funds to himself and lead to the conversion of campaign funds for personal use.
“He needs to disclose where the campaign funds are being spent and run his campaign in a transparent manner.”
Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission spokeswoman Haley Barrett confirmed the commission did receive the complaint and that one of its staff attorneys is working with Clark on it. The commission is not expected to take up the complaint until after the May 24 primary election.
Questions over reimbursements, but little clarity in the complaint
The complaint does not specify exact expenditures paid to Clark that prompted Patterson to go to the commission.
Patterson has not returned phone calls from the Daily Post from last week and Monday seeking comment on the complaint. He did send a text to a reporter on Monday, saying he would return a call that was made that afternoon, but he had not yet returned that call as of Tuesday afternoon.
There were two expenditures last year where the explanation listed for the expenditure purpose is not clear. One is a $2,863.44 expense for “communication” on Jan. 26, 2021.
The other is a $2,875 expense for “transportation and travel” on May 28, 2021.
Both expenses were paid to Clark.
It’s not uncommon for campaigns to reimburse candidates for campaign-related expenses they paid for out of their own pocket. Candidates are expected to specify exactly what the expense was, however.
A campaign financial report Clark filed earlier this year, for example, shows more detail on expenditures than the reports from last year. The expenditure report from this year shows the purposes Clark was reimbursed for include renting space at Bare Bones Steakhouse and purchasing alcohol for a campaign fundraising event, as well as Verizon cell phone service and AT&T internet for his campaign office.
There are three other expenditures Clark made in June 2021 that his campaign paid directly to Uplift Desk and Amazon that are not part of the complaint, but do raise questions. The expenditure dates for all three expenses — including $1,002.59 to Uplift Desk on June 21, 2021 for office furniture, $294.36 to Amazon on June 24, 2021 and another $208.37 to Amazon on June 29, 2021 for office supplies — are weeks after Clark announced on June 1, 2021 that he would not run for another term in office.
It would not be until February, after this year’s legislative session began, that Clark announced he had changed his mind and would seek another term in the General Assembly.
Clark said he expects the commission to reject the complaint, and accused Rich of being behind the allegations made against him.
“This is nothing other than a late election hour smear attempt by my opponent,” Clark said in a statement. “It’s a fake attack that is already in the process of being dismissed. It’s a shame that my opponent doesn’t have anything positive to run on other than fabricating negative stories through ghost complainants.”
The Daily Post has not been able to verify a connection between Patterson, Rich or other Republicans in the House that Clark has sparred with in the past. There are no campaign contributions that are listed on the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission website as having been made by Patterson to any candidate in the state at any time.
Rich, who is the Republican House Caucus chairwoman and led the House redistricting committee last year, denied she has any connection to Patterson and accused Clark of lying by saying she was behind the complaint.
“He has decided he is just going to outright lie,” Rich said. “I guess the only reason he would think I’m behind it is because I’m his opponent, but I have no idea who that person (Patterson) is. I have no idea whatsoever.”
Clark also facing criticism from Rich over absences
The ethics complaint has come as Rich has been critical of Clark over the number of days he missed during this year’s legislative session as well as the special session.
A review of votes from the Georgia House of Representatives shows Clark did not participate in a vote in the chamber after Feb. 1. Right after that, he was barred from the chamber for five days because he tested positive for COVID-19. The chamber had only met a few times before Feb. 1.
A review of the votes from 2021 special session on redistricting shows Clark did not participate in any votes during the special session.
And, a review of votes from the 2021 legislative session shows Clark was not present on five days when votes were taken on legislation, appeared to late five other days and appeared to have left early while votes were still being taken on two other days.
One of the days during the 2021 session where it appears he was not present was March 22, 2021, which was the day the House voted on bills concerning the compensation for Gwinnett County commission chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and reconstituting the Gwinnett County board of elections.
Rich has accused Clark of claiming per diems for attending every day of the session as well as the special session.
“He continued to collect his per diem and expenses for days that he wasn’t there,” Rich said.
Mailers attacking Clark over the absences have been sent out to voters in House District 100. He has responded on social media by accusing Rich of using “sleazy Democrat tactics to ignore facts” and attacking his military service.
Clark has made the fact that he serves in the military a key part of his campaign, using photos of himself in Army gear in ads. He has also been endorsed by Veterans for America First, as well as the Georgia Freedom Caucus and Georgia Republican Assembly.
He told the Daily Post he was undergoing special forces training in the Army when he missed other days in this year’s legislative session, after the five-day prohibition following his positive COVID test ended.
Rich countered Clark’s criticisms of her by accusing him of leading voters to believe he deployed rather than at training. She added that her own brother is in the special operations in the military as she insisted she does support the armed forces.
“For him to characterize that I don’t support the military because I say that him missing half of his term matters, I mean that’s ridiculous,” Rich said. “Who would say they don’t support the military? What Republican anyway? That is a laughable comeback. Of course I support our military.”
