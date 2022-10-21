LILBURN — Reeling from a three-game losing streak, the visiting Newton Rams stunned Region 4-AAAAAAA leader Parkview in a 20-18 victory Friday night.

Newton took advantage of a few trick plays and a great game by Ram running back Zion Williams, who rushed for 201 yards on 18 carries to spark the offense. Newton improves to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the region, while Parkview falls to 6-2 and 2-1.

