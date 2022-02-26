NORCROSS – The opening quarter for each half was good for Norcross' girls basketball team in their second-round Class AAAAAAA state tournament game against Tift County.
The final quarter in each half? Well, not so much.
Fortunately for Norcross, it was able to build up enough of a big lead to hold off the hot 3-point shooting and strong pressing defense of the visitors from South Georgia for a 60-57 victory in Saturday's battle of the Blue Devils at the House of Blue.
Zaria Hurston posted a game-high 27 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to go with nine rebounds, also a game best.
The most important two of those points were a pair of free throws with 20.4 seconds left, helping No. 4 state-ranked Norcross (23-5) avoid letting leads of 15, 16 and 19 points slip away and survive to advance to a quarterfinal trip to Gwinnett rival and second-ranked Brookwood.
“We got a little tight down the stretch,” Norcross coach Ashley Clanton said. “(But the players) hung on and they came through in the clutch.”
It didn't look like there would be a need for clutch play after Norcross scored the first 16 points of the game, eight of which came from Hurston and five more from Jania Akins, and took a 22-7 lead after one quarter.
But that's when Tift County (16-9) began to pick up Norcross fullcourt defensively, and began to heat up from long range on the offensive end.
With Hurston and DeNaeja Morton sent to the bench with two fouls each, the visiting Blue Devils forced their Gwinnett counterparts into seven turnovers in the second quarter, two of which ended up as layups by Caitlyn Burgess in an 11-second span, and connect on a pair of 3-pointers from Tamyra Carter over the final 2:59 of the first half.
That run chipped the lead to as little as five points before Akins answered with a left-wing 3 in the final minute to push Norcross' lead back to 29-22 by halftime.
Shakiria Chaney scored to open the second half to make it a five-point game again, but Norcross found its second wind shortly thereafter.
Once again, Akins and Hurston kick-started the host Blue Devils with a baskets 15 seconds apart.
Meanwhile, LaNiya Kenon hit a 3, reserve Cadence Peterson added a transition layup and Kayla Lindsey hit two free throws to cap a run of 14 straight point to give Norcross its largest lead of the game at 43-24 with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
The lead was still 17 at 50-33 heading into the fourth quarter, when Tift County once again began to create havoc with its press.
But while some of the turnovers created by the press turned into easy baskets, it was at the 3-point arc where Tift was able to do the most damage.
Chaney and Skye McCray each hit one in the first three minutes of the final frame, and Carter came up with a steal and a layup with 4:52 remaining to cap a 14-2 run that cut the Norcross lead to just 52-47.
It looked like Norcross had restored order with an Akins 3-pointer and Hurston layup of a feed from Morton over a 31-second span to push the lead back to double digits at 57-47 with 4:24 left.
But Tift County remained red hot from long range, with Carter and Braxton Gipson each connecting to help chip the Norcross lead down to just 58-57 after Carter's trey, the last of her 20 points on the day, with 37.5 seconds left.
“When they started hitting those 3s, they started going on a run, and I think that started (wearing on) our confidence,” Hurston said of the nine 3-pointers Tift hit on the night, four of which came from Carter. “When teams hits 3s, sometimes your confidence can get shot. But I'm proud of (the team) for keeping our heads in it and being able to take the pressure and use it.”
The 6-foot senior and recently crowned Region 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year set a good example at a crucial juncture in the final minute.
After hitting 1 of 2 free throws just before Carter's last 3, Akins, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, went to the line again for a 1-and-1 opportunity with 22.9 seconds left, but missed the front end.
Hurston then swooped in to corral an offensive rebound and draw a foul when she went back up for an attempted stickback.
Her first free throw hit all four sides of the rim before falling through the net, and the second shot went down much easier to push the Norcross lead to 60-57 with 20.4 seconds left.
And as tough a time as the host Blue Devils had in defending the 3-point line throughout the game, they were able to pressure Tift on its final trip down the court, forcing Carter to heave up a 30 footer which barely grazed the front rim as the final seconds ticked away.
As much trouble as Norcross had with the Tift press, Clanton is convinced it may actually serve her team well in preparation for what should be an intense trip across the county to Snellville this upcoming week to take on Brookwood.
“The depth of (Tift County's) pressure, I think it kind of messed with us a little bit as far as our spacing and understanding where we should be on the floor,” Clanton said. “But it's a good thing because Brookwood kind of plays a similar way, so we'll be able to kind of tweak it and make sure we're ready to go.
“It's going to be a fun game. I think it's going to be a really neat game. I think it's going to be a fun game to watch an for people to come out and see two good teams. I think we match up well.”
Hurston and Akins were the only two Norcross players in double-figure scoring, but Kenon contributed nine points on three 3-pointers and added five rebounds, Lindsey added five points, three rebounds and three assists and Morton dished out four assists.
Meanwhile, Chaney matched Carter's 20 points to lead Tift County in scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.