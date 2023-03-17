SmithZaneMug.jpg

Zane Smith

HAMPTON — Qualifying for Saturday’s Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was rained out Friday and last year’s season points champion Zane Smith will start on the pole.

The starting grid was set according to various performance metrics, including the driver’s final race finish, owner’s final race position, owner’s points position and a fastest lap time position.

