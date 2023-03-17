HAMPTON — Qualifying for Saturday’s Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was rained out Friday and last year’s season points champion Zane Smith will start on the pole.
The starting grid was set according to various performance metrics, including the driver’s final race finish, owner’s final race position, owner’s points position and a fastest lap time position.
“Obviously, we wish we got to qualify,” he said. “I feel like any time for any of the drivers here is crucial because it’s new for everyone so I felt like from what I had last year in practice to the race it felt like two completely different racetracks just from how green it was so (I’m) a little curious on how that will be tomorrow for the start of the race. Obviously, we’ve seen how treacherous it can be when it’s a really green racetrack."
Smith, driving the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford, is first in the Truck Series standings with two top fives.
Ty Majeski, driving the No 98 Curb Records Ford, will start second on the front row. He’s second in the points with one top-five and two top 10s.
The rest of the top 10 in the starting grid includes 2021 Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, last year’s Atlanta Truck Series race winner Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy and Matt DiBenedetto.
