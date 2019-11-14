JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators outlasted the host Jacksonville Icemen in a high-scoring affair Thursday for a 5-4 victory.
Zach Malatesta's three-point day (two goals, one assist) was punctuated by the game-winning goal scored halfway through the third period of the early game, which began at 10:30 a.m.
Malatesta got the scoring started for Atlanta. Chris Forney's blue line shot was redirected at the edge of the face-off circle and beat Icemen goalie Adam Carlson. The tally gave the visitors an early advantage with 13:10 to play in the opening frame.
Jacksonville matched Atlanta goal for goal, tying the game at 1-1 when Emerson Clark opened the scoring for the Icemen with 9:57 to play in the first. The opening period was capped off with a scrum that saw multiple major penalties, including the Clark earning a game misconduct and ejection from the game.
When the action resumed in the middle period, the scoring continued at a rapid pace. Logan Nelson and Nick Bligh scored for Atlanta, but Jacksonville was equal to the task with scores from Garret Ross and Hayden Shaw. After 40 minutes of play, the South Division rivals remained tied 3-3.
Four minutes into the third period, Alexey Solovyev and Tommy Marchin found a wide-open Dante Hannoun at the edge of Carlson's goal crease. His swift moves regained the lead for the Glads before Derek Barach tied the game 4-4 less than three minutes later. The defenses that could not stop much in the first two periods clamped down in the waning minutes.
Malatesta rose to the occasion with 11:24 to play with the game-winner. Hannoun and Marchin assisted the Boston, Mass., native on the go-ahead goal.
Goalie Martin Ouellette made a number of key saves down the stretch to secure the victory. None were bigger than the final three seconds of the contest. A shot stopped by Ouellette bounced back to a scrum of Icemen forwards. A rebound was put behind the Atlanta netminder in the final second of the game, but ricocheted off the goal post and out.
Atlanta will square off with the Icemen once again Friday at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in northeast Florida. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.